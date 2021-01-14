Oregon women's basketball: Ducks can't find offense in blowout loss to Wildcats

The Ducks were coming off a 100-41 win over California last Sunday.

“I get it Cal's not Arizona but at the same time I just think we play really well as front-runners,” Graves said. “But when things get tough and teams get physical against us we have not shown that we can respond consistently. We've just got to get better at that.”

Starters Erin Boley and Taylor Mikesell played a combined 29 minutes and took just three shots while not scoring a point. Taylor Chavez had just five points in 23 minutes.

Graves said the older players need to elevate their performances in games like Thursday.

“Bottom line is they’ve got to get better, they’ve got to do better for us,” Graves said. “In these kind of games, we need them and that didn't happen tonight."

Oregon (9-3, 7-3) has now lost three of its last four, all coming against teams ranked in the top 11. The Ducks, who had their game at Arizona State on Sunday postponed, will not play again until Jan. 22 when they host Washington State.

Arizona (9-2, 7-2) was coming off an overtime loss at Washington State as the Wildcats struggled offensively in the fourth quarter and allowed the upstart Cougars to claw back and win in OT.