Oregon women's basketball: Ducks can't find offense in blowout loss to Wildcats

It was anything but a happy birthday for Kelly Graves.
Oregon’s coach not only got a technical foul, he also had to watch his No. 10 women’s basketball team struggle offensively from start to finish as No. 11 Arizona raced out to a big lead and posted a 57-41 Pac-12 home win at the McKale Center on Thursday night in Tucson, Arizona.
“They were the aggressors and we played on our heels the whole game. We played scared, we turned the ball over,” Graves said. “Really, there was very little good that came out of the game. I did think that our defense by and large was pretty good ... but I'm an offensive coach and I don't think I've ever had a team that looked that undisciplined and scared. Ever. Maybe since community college and even most of my community college teams could have put up 41.”
Nyara Sabally led the Ducks with 15 points but no other player had more than seven.
Oregon finished 15 for 46 from the field but made their last five shots to close with a flurry, even though the game was out of hand.
The Wildcats were only slightly better shooting, making 18 of 52 shots, but they forced Oregon into 23 turnovers that led to 26 points.
Aari McDonald led three Wildcats in double figures with 16 points while Trinity Baptiste added 14 and Sam Thomas 10.
The Ducks were coming off a 100-41 win over California last Sunday.
“I get it Cal's not Arizona but at the same time I just think we play really well as front-runners,” Graves said. “But when things get tough and teams get physical against us we have not shown that we can respond consistently. We've just got to get better at that.”
Starters Erin Boley and Taylor Mikesell played a combined 29 minutes and took just three shots while not scoring a point. Taylor Chavez had just five points in 23 minutes.
Graves said the older players need to elevate their performances in games like Thursday.
“Bottom line is they’ve got to get better, they’ve got to do better for us,” Graves said. “In these kind of games, we need them and that didn't happen tonight."
Oregon (9-3, 7-3) has now lost three of its last four, all coming against teams ranked in the top 11. The Ducks, who had their game at Arizona State on Sunday postponed, will not play again until Jan. 22 when they host Washington State.
Arizona (9-2, 7-2) was coming off an overtime loss at Washington State as the Wildcats struggled offensively in the fourth quarter and allowed the upstart Cougars to claw back and win in OT.
“We got to find a way man,” Graves said. “It doesn't get any easier. We’ve got the Washington's coming in next week. Washington State just beat these guys.”
The Wildcats twice used quarter-closing runs on Thursday to keep control.
Arizona used an 8-0 spurt at the end of the third quarter to build its largest lead at 46-27. The Wildcats held the Ducks to just five third-period points as Oregon was just 2 for 11 form the field.
The Wildcats were able to take a 36-22 lead into the half thanks to a 9-2 closing run after the Ducks appeared to be making a comeback.
McDonald scored seven of the nine points to give her 14 at the half.
The Ducks cut a 15-point deficit to 27-20 on Te-Hina PaoPao’s bucket with 2:26 left in the half.
But McDonald had a layup and a 3-pointer to regain some order for the Wildcats. After another PaoPao bucket, Thomas made two free throws after Graves picked up a technical.
McDonald then took it to the basket and scored with 4 seconds left for the halftime edge.
Oregon missed 10 of its first 11 shots and Arizona scored 14 straight to build a 17-2 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter. Six Oregon turnovers led to 12 Arizona points in the period.
The Wildcats capped the quarter with a Baptiste 3 for a 22-7 lead. Baptiste had six in the period.
The Ducks were a dismal 7 for 22 from the field in the half and turned the ball ove3 13 times, two more than their season average for a game.