Oregon women's basketball: Ducks can't slow Evans in season-ending loss to Louisville

Just when it appeared Oregon was within striking distance early in the fourth quarter Sunday night, Louisville All-American Dana Evans took over.
The Atlantic Coast Conference’s player of the year scored the next seven points — six on two deep 3-pointers — and just like that the Cardinals had regained control.
The Ducks could never recover and bowed out of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
No. 2 seed Louisville got a career-performance from Evans and pulled away for a 60-42 victory over sixth-seeded Oregon at the Alamodome in the Alamo Region semifinals in San Antonio.
Erin Boley capped her career with 14 points and Nyara Sabally added 14 before leaving the game with an ankle injury late in the third. Sedona Prince chipped in 10.
Oregon (15-9) fell one win short of a fourth straight Elite Eight appearance but bounced back from a 1-5 finish to reach the Sweet 16 after wins over South Dakota and No. 3 seed Georgia.
“I'm really proud of my team,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “I don't think a month ago many people thought we would be here. We were the youngest team in the field. And I think we have a championship makeup with the players that we have, we just weren't good enough in this tournament to continue on.”
Evans tied her career high with 29 points — hitting 11 of 21 shots — to power the Cardinals (26-3) to a date with No. 1 seed Stanford on Tuesday. Kianna Smith added 11 and Hailey Van Lith chipped in eight.
Evans had struggled a bit in the first two rounds, scoring just 29 points while hitting only 11 of 33 shots, including 3 for 18 from beyond the 3-point line.
“I will just say I played with a poise,” Evans said of her performance Sunday. “My teammates, they're the best. They're always there for me. They keep me going. They didn't ever let me put my head down no matter how bad I was playing or what happened and I was just focused on them today and I just came out just ready to play.”
Graves said his team at times outplayed Louisville, but Evans proved to be too much.
“I mean she was really good tonight,” Graves said. “She was every bit the All-American that she was for most of the year. I know she struggled in this tournament and kind of late in the season but we got her fixed, that's for sure.”
After trailing by as many as 18 in the second half, Prince’s two free throws with 9:13 left in the fourth got the Ducks within 43-37.
But Oregon didn’t score again until Boley canned a 3 with 2:52 to play to snap a 13-0 Cardinals run.
It didn’t help that they had lost starting point guard Maddie Scherr late in the first quarter and Sabally at the end of the third.
“It did feel like we had a fighting chance there a few times, especially in the end of the third quarter, beginning of the fourth,” Boley said. “But, yeah, credit to Louisville for playing a great game, for never letting up at that point. They went on a couple runs there, and it just got to the point where we couldn't close that gap.”
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Evans caught fire in the second and scored 13 of Louisville’s 19 points as the Cardinals broke the game open.
She scored six of Louisville’s eight points in an 8-0 run to open the quarter to go up 18-8. After a Prince bucket following a timeout, Evans hit a 3 and had another bucket in a 7-0 run for a 25-10 lead.
Oregon was just 7 for 27 from the field at the half and missed all nine 3-point attempts.
Louisville was just 13 for 36 at the half but went 8 for 16 in the second quarter, thanks in large part to Evans (5 of 7).
Oregon trailed 8-6 when Prince picked up her second foul with about three minutes left in the first. Louisville went on a 10-0 run with her on the bench.
Louisville bolted to an 18-point lead at 34-16 in the third before the Ducks went on a 9-0 run Prince and Sabally had buckets inside and Boley canned a 3 and scored five points to make it 34-25.
Sabally’s two free throws with 50 seconds left cut the deficit to eight before she went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
The Cardinals pushed the lead back to double digits on a bucket by Elizabeth Dixon with three seconds left to put Louisville up 43-33 going to the fourth.
Oregon was 8 for 15 in the period and outscored Louisville 19-14.
“It took two quarters to kind of settle down,” Graves said. “But I just thought we relaxed a little bit more in that third quarter and got back into it. It was just a play or two here or there that could have gotten us over the hump. We just could never get over the hump. We felt like we were playing uphill the entire time.”