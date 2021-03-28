Oregon women's basketball: Ducks can't slow Evans in season-ending loss to Louisville

It didn’t help that they had lost starting point guard Maddie Scherr late in the first quarter and Sabally at the end of the third.

“It did feel like we had a fighting chance there a few times, especially in the end of the third quarter, beginning of the fourth,” Boley said. “But, yeah, credit to Louisville for playing a great game, for never letting up at that point. They went on a couple runs there, and it just got to the point where we couldn't close that gap.”

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Evans caught fire in the second and scored 13 of Louisville’s 19 points as the Cardinals broke the game open.

She scored six of Louisville’s eight points in an 8-0 run to open the quarter to go up 18-8. After a Prince bucket following a timeout, Evans hit a 3 and had another bucket in a 7-0 run for a 25-10 lead.

Oregon was just 7 for 27 from the field at the half and missed all nine 3-point attempts.

Louisville was just 13 for 36 at the half but went 8 for 16 in the second quarter, thanks in large part to Evans (5 of 7).

Oregon trailed 8-6 when Prince picked up her second foul with about three minutes left in the first. Louisville went on a 10-0 run with her on the bench.