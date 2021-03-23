Oregon women's basketball: Scherr's defense gives Ducks a lift in NCAA opener

While the Ducks won in a blowout, Graves knows his team must be better in some areas to get past a Georgia team that played for the SEC tournament title against South Carolina.

“We've got to take care of the ball much better Wednesday than we did (Monday) or we're in trouble,” he said. “We're gonna have to rebound better, (South Dakota) had 20 some odd offensive rebounds. Now the good side of that is they were missing a lot of shots, the bad side is they were getting most of their misses. We’ve just got to do better in those two areas or the outcome on Wednesday will be different. So that's an area of focus and we've got a couple of days to kind of rectify that.”

Georgia, Graves said, will bring pressure and play hard for 94 feet for the entire 40 minutes, or longer, if needed.

“I really like them. Coach Joni (Taylor) is actually one of my favorite people,” Graves said. “We've had a chance to kind of get to know each other on the Nike trips that we take. I think she's a fantastic young coach and she's done such a good job with them. They're very experienced so they've been around. And obviously they're used to great competition, had an awesome season and made it to the finals also their conference tournament.