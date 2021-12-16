OSU football: Utah State coach sees an improved Beavers defense

The midseason decision by Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith to change defensive coordinators creates an interesting scouting question for Utah State entering Saturday’s LA Bowl.

How much attention should Aggies coach Blake Anderson and his staff pay to Oregon State’s defense under former coordinator Tim Tibesar?

“Defenses are called based off the personality of the guy calling them. Personnel, down and distance, affect those, but then (it’s) the personality of the guy calling it,” Anderson said in an online press conference. “So the first half of the year is not really that relevant to us. If we take that approach and really look at what they’ve done since the change was made, it kind of simplifies things a little bit for us.”

Anderson said the Oregon State defense improved over the final three games of the season as assistant coach Trent Bray took over those duties on an interim basis. This week, Smith removed the interim tag and announced that Bray would be the defensive coordinator moving forward.

After the switch, Anderson saw a defense that simplified its approach while also playing with great energy.

“I thought they played better down the stretch. As you watch tape, they just continued to improve. I think the calmness of what they did allowed them to just kind of be free and play with a little bit more confidence. We see, down the stretch, a better defense and just more sound and guys more competitive,” Anderson said. “I think they rallied around the decision the coach made and tried to make it pay off. You can see the energy level, chasing the ball and those sorts of things, they looked better after that adjustment.”

Bray said he has made minor changes to the scheme.

“We’ve done some different things. Not wholesale changes but within the structure of the defense, a couple little changes and wrinkles that I’ve brought and coach Legi (Suiaunoa) and coach Blue (Adams), from our history as defensive coaches,” Bray said.

One thing the coaches have done is step back and look at the players’ strengths and plan around them.

“It’s all about the players. They’ve done a great job of buying in. We’ve simplified some things and just really focused on ‘OK, what do our guys do well?’ And let’s have them do that,” Bray said. “Put them in position to make plays and utilize their talents.”

Redshirt senior linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray said Bray was very deserving of the defensive coordinator title and that showed in the way the defense played in the wins over Stanford and Arizona State.

“He is excited to be out there and coach us and things like that, and so we’re just excited to go out there and play. It’s kind of a hand-in-hand, two-way relationship. His energy, we feed off that and he feeds of us,” Hughes-Murray said.

Oregon State will be without star linebacker Avery Roberts in the bowl game. Roberts underwent season-ending surgery after the Oregon game.

Bray said Roberts' absence will be felt, but the team has confidence in the play of Kyrei Fisher.

"We feel great about Kyrei and what he’s been able to do," Bray said, adding that Roberts was limited in the Arizona State game and Fisher took the majority of the snaps.

Bray also said this was an opportunity for freshman Easton Mascarenas to get some snaps in a high-intensity situation.

