OSU gymnastics: Carey shines in Oregon State debut

Jade Carey's long awaited debut at Gill Coliseum was a triumph.

The Olympic gold medalist was the star of the night Saturday as Oregon State dominated its first meet of the season. The Beavers won the three-team competition with a score of 195.550. Washington scored 194 and San Jose State 192.725.

But the atmosphere at the event was a better summary of the evening which was capped by a standing ovation from the large crowd after Carey's floor routine. Carey leaped in the air after finishing the routine, her final event of the meet, and was mobbed by her teammates. The judges awarded her a score of 9.90 as she won the event.

Carey's best score of the evening came on the bars, which she won with a score of 9.95. She was awarded a 9.90 on the vault, which she also won. On the beam, Carey scored 9.90, a mark which was also awarded to teammate Jenna Domingo, who shared top honors.

Carey won the all-around title with a score of 39.650. Washington's Skylar Killough-Wilhelm was second (39.175) and Oregon State's Madi Dagen was third with a score of 38.975.

Oregon State's Kaitlyn Yanish placed third in the vault with a score of 9.825 and was second in the floor with a mark of 9.875. Oregon State's Kayla Bird and Dagen tied for third in the floor with Washington's Amara Cunningham as all three received a score of 9.850 in the event.

Oregon State will return to action at Gill Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 23 in a dual meet against UCLA. That meet begins at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

