OSU gymnastics: Carey wins all-around as Beavers fall to Golden Bears

The Oregon State gymnastics team suffered its first dual meet loss of the season on Saturday at No. 11 California.

The 14th-ranked Beavers (4-1) won just one of the four rotations in a 197.350 to 196.575 loss to the Golden Bears (2-1) in Berkeley, California.

Oregon State’s team score was lower than last week’s 197.000, but substantially better than the 195.550 the team scored in its opening meet of the season.

Oregon State’s Jade Carey continued her outstanding freshman year, winning the individual all-around with a total of 39.775. This is the second-highest all-around score in program history, trailing only the 39.800 Carey posted during a home meet Jan. 23.

Carey won the vault (9.950), uneven parallel bars (9.950), and floor (9.950) outright. She also shared first place on the balance beam with a score of 9.925 that was equaled by California’s Emi Watterson.

California's Andi Li was second in the all-around with a total of 39.525 and her teammate Nevaeh DeSouza was third at 39.350.

Oregon State bested the Golden Bears on the vault, with a team score of 49.350 to California’s 49.175. But the Golden Bears were better on the bars (49.475 to 49.200), the beam (49.300 to 48.800) and the floor (49.400 to 49.225).

Oregon State’s Madi Dagen was second on the vault (9.925) and Kaitlyn Yanish was third (9.875).

Oregon State’s Jenna Domingo tied for third on the beam with a score of 9.900. Teammate Phoebe Jakubczyk tied for fourth on the bars with a mark of 9.875 and Dagen placed fifth in the floor routine with a score of 9.875.

Oregon State will return home to host Arizona State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Gill Coliseum. The dual meet will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

