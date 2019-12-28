OSU men's basketball: Beavers looking to learn, move on from disappointing defeat

Oregon State is trying to put one of its lowest moments in the first eight weeks of the season in the past while also trying to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.
The Beavers didn’t help their chances for a berth in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament with a 64-49 loss at Texas A&M on Dec. 21.
OSU, now 9-2, won seven straight games since an earlier defeat against Oklahoma in Portland, beating those opponents by an average of nearly 17 points. There were close victories against Portland State and Texas-San Antonio, but the Beavers were finding ways to win while cleaning up areas that were keeping them from playing better.
But everything fell apart in College Station, where the Beavers arrived after beating UTSA in Houston three days earlier as the first stop in a two-game Texas swing.
OSU led by eight at halftime and was still up seven after Kylor Kelley’s conventional three-point play with 13:27 to play. From there, not much went right for the Beavers, who had season lows for points, field goal percentage (33.3, 19-57), 3-point percentage (14.3, 3-21) and rebounding margin (minus-14).
It was the fourth time in the last five games that Oregon State was outrebounded and the second time this season they’ve lost the boards by double digits.
Texas A&M, a cold-shooting squad most of the season, won while shooting 20 of 49 overall (40.8) and 6 of 22 (27.3) on 3-pointers.
“Every game we feel like we’re prepared and we’re confident in ourselves,” junior guard Zach Reichle said. “We played well in the first half and then obviously didn’t respond in the second half. A tough road game. Sometimes stuff like that happens and you have to learn from it.”
The Beavers will try to apply those lessons Sunday when they host North Dakota (6-7) in OSU’s final nonconference game before beginning Pac-12 play Jan. 2 at Utah. The game is set for a 3 p.m. tipoff at Gill Coliseum.
You have free articles remaining.
North Dakota doesn’t look like a team that should be able to hang with Oregon State. But maybe Texas A&M didn’t either.
Ethan Thompson says his team can’t look past any opponent.
“We still have to play our best game and do what we know we are supposed to do,” the junior guard said. “This game we should come out and be the aggressor, where Texas A&M I thought we got off to a hot start but throughout the game we weren’t getting baskets.”
Against the Aggies, the Beavers shot 11 of 23 from floor in the first half and 8 of 34 in the second.
Before that game, Oregon State was 39th in the NCAA NET rankings, a tool used by the NCAA tournament selection committee. Oregon State has since dropped to 80th, the ninth-best rankings among Pac-12 teams. That means there will be plenty of opportunities for the Beavers to improve that standings once the 18-game conference schedule begins.
Texas A&M was 205th and North Dakota 211th in the NET rankings through Friday’s games.
“Every game from here on out is a huge game. If we want to get to where we want to get to, you can’t look too far ahead,” Reichle said. “We need to focus on this one first and then take them one game at a time. It’s a long season but it also goes by quick, but we’ve just got to take it one game at a time to achieve our goals.”
The OSU coaching staff has emphasized the importance of blocking out and rebounding to the players regularly this season. Texas A&M got 46 rebounds, a season high against the Beavers.
Oregon State’s plus-0.3 rebounding margin puts the team 203rd nationally after Friday’s games.
The offense suddenly failed the Beavers, who have scored 78 or more points nine times and had shot 50% or better overall in five of the previous six contests.
“You try to learn from every single game, good and bad stuff that we did,” Thompson said. “There was a lot of good stuff in a game like that (versus the Aggies), even though overall it was a bad game for us. We’ve got to continue to do the good things and improve on the bad things.”