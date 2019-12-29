OSU men's basketball: Beavers overcome more adversity to head to Pac-12 play with a win

“Just let the game come to me, try to take as many good looks as I can,” said Thompson who shot 7 of 12 overall with a trio of 3-pointers in the game’s first 16-plus minutes. “I think the three 3s at the start of the game really helped me get confidence back."

In the first-ever meeting between the two programs, the Beavers pushed their eight-point halftime advantage to 12 in the opening minutes of the second half.

Roman Silva, Oregon State junior college transfer big man, subbed in after Kylor Kelley picked up his third personal with 17:25 remaining. Silva scored inside to put the Beavers up 10 before North Dakota made a surge.

The Fighting Hawks closed within five for the second time at 50-45 on De’Sean Allen-Eikens’ 3-pointer.

Silva later scored two baskets in a 13-2 run that Thompson capped with two free throws with 9:09 left to make it 65-49.

But the visitors weren’t done, scoring the game’s next seven points to keep the pressure on.

North Dakota was still within nine later when Kelley, back to the floor, scored off an offensive rebound and added two at the foul line to push the lead to 11.