OSU men's basketball: Look at the opponent — Utah

Utah hosts Oregon State on Thursday night as both teams open the Pac-12 men’s basketball conference schedule in Salt Lake City. Here’s a look at the Utes.

Utah (9-3) played its last game on Dec. 21, an 80-52 loss to current No. 13 San Diego State in Los Angeles. Sophomore forward Timmy Allen, a two-time Pac-12 player of the week this season, led the Utes with 21 points and six rebounds.

Three days earlier, Utah upset current No. 17 (and then-No. 6) Kentucky 69-66 in Las Vegas.

Allen, the team’s second-leading scorer last season, is averaging a conference-best 21 points per game and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 53.5% overall, 25.0 on 3-pointers and 78.2 at the foul line.

Allen has seven 20-point games and has reached that plateau in five of the last six contests.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore guard Both Gach adds 11.6 points (shooting 41.6/31.0/75.0), 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists and freshman guard Rylan Jones 11.1 points (shooting 47.4/46.9/87.1), 3.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

As a team, Utah is shooting 48.8 overall, 35.0 on 3s and 74.3 on free throws.