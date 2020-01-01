OSU men's basketball: With the nonconference in the past, Beavers focused on Pac-12 play

Senior forward Tres Tinkle, who has carried a big load again while averaging 20.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists, says his team knows what it has to clean up while also understanding that the competition level climbs steeply starting this week.

“We like what we have and what we’re building,” he said.

One part of the game that’s tripped up the Beavers this season has been rebounding.

Last year, OSU was plus-2.3 overall and minus-0.1 in conference play in that category. That number is plus-0.8 this year. Three times the Beavers have been outrebounded by seven or more, including a season-high 14 (46-32) against Texas A&M.

With the team assembled this season, coach Tinkle didn’t believe rebounding would be a weakness.

“It’s a cause for concern, for sure. We’ve worked on it, we’ve made it a focal point. We’ve just got to have a better effort and focus,” he said, adding that the players were challenged Sunday before hosting North Dakota, a plus-7 team on the boards, and edged the Fighting Hawks by five in that category. “Hopefully the guys get it now and we’ll continue to see improvement there.”