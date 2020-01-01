OSU men's basketball: With the nonconference in the past, Beavers focused on Pac-12 play

As his team closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule last Sunday, Oregon State men’s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle said the message would be same regardless of the record his team had compiled to that point.
“We’re putting that behind us, we’re carrying the knowledge and the experience forward,” he said.
The Beavers are 10-2 as they head out for road games at Utah on Thursday and Colorado on Sunday to start Pac-12 Conference play.
They believe the two losses — to Oklahoma and Texas A&M, both away from home — were winnable. But as Tinkle said, those are in the past.
OSU has spent the past few months integrating six players seeing their first playing time as Beavers.
True freshman guards Gianni Hunt and Jarod Lucas have had the biggest roles. Guard Sean Miller-Moore and center Roman Silva, both junior-college transfers, have also been involved and have seen their floor time increase in recent weeks. Junior forward Payton Dastrup and Dearon Tucker have contributed as well to a lesser degree.
Oregon State got arguably its best win Nov. 9 at home against Iowa State in an 80-74 victory. The 64-49 defeat at Texas A&M, as the Beavers shot 33.3% overall, was undoubtedly the lowest moment in their opening dozen games.
Senior forward Tres Tinkle, who has carried a big load again while averaging 20.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists, says his team knows what it has to clean up while also understanding that the competition level climbs steeply starting this week.
“We like what we have and what we’re building,” he said.
One part of the game that’s tripped up the Beavers this season has been rebounding.
Last year, OSU was plus-2.3 overall and minus-0.1 in conference play in that category. That number is plus-0.8 this year. Three times the Beavers have been outrebounded by seven or more, including a season-high 14 (46-32) against Texas A&M.
With the team assembled this season, coach Tinkle didn’t believe rebounding would be a weakness.
“It’s a cause for concern, for sure. We’ve worked on it, we’ve made it a focal point. We’ve just got to have a better effort and focus,” he said, adding that the players were challenged Sunday before hosting North Dakota, a plus-7 team on the boards, and edged the Fighting Hawks by five in that category. “Hopefully the guys get it now and we’ll continue to see improvement there.”
Offensively, the two lowest field goal percentages have come in the two losses. The Beavers made more than half their shots in five of six contests before taking on Texas A&M. They bounced back to shoot 45.2% in the 83-66 win against North Dakota.
Junior guard Ethan Thompson got a self-described confidence boost Sunday while scoring a career-high 25 points.
With his brother, Stephen Thompson Jr., exhausting his eligibility last season, Ethan Thompson has stepped in as the Beavers’ second-leading scorer averaging 15.8 points with a career-best 46.1 shooting percentage.
He’s scored 21 or more in three of the last four games, and OSU will only benefit with more offensive options beyond Tres Tinkle.
Senior forward Kylor Kelley is averaging 11.4 points and junior guard Zach Reichle 8.6. Reichle’s scoring average has more than doubled from last year while playing seven more minutes per contest at 26.0.
“I’m feeling very confident in our team and our position going into Pac-12 play,” Thompson said. “The Pac-12 has a lot of talent, but I think Oregon State also has a lot of talent as well, not only to compete but to win a lot of games in the Pac-12.”
The Beavers claimed the fourth seed at the conference tournament last season. But five losses in their final seven games, including a first-round tournament loss to Colorado, washed out the chance at the program’s first NCAA berth since 2016 as Oregon State finished 18-13.
A difficult opening three weeks of the Pac-12 schedule awaits the Beavers. After this week’s road trip, they play Arizona State and Arizona at home before traveling to Washington and Washington State.
“But it’s a great opportunity for us, and that’s what we’re going to sell to our team,” coach Tinkle said. “A great opportunity to go make some things happen early, and then maybe when things line up a little differently down the road we’ll be in good shape.”