 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

OSU men's basketball: Sacramento St. game rescheduled due to COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0
Gallery: Oregon State vs Princeton basketball 22

Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle and his squad will not have a game on Saturday, as was previously scheduled, due to COVID-19 and other illnesses within the program.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media file photo

The Oregon State men’s basketball game against Sacramento State, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, is being rescheduled due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols, and other illnesses within the Beavers’ program.

The game will now be played at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Gill Coliseum and be televised on Pac-12 Network.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News