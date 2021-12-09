OSU men's basketball: Sacramento St. game rescheduled due to COVID-19

The Oregon State men’s basketball game against Sacramento State, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 11, is being rescheduled due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols, and other illnesses within the Beavers’ program.
The game will now be played at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at Gill Coliseum and be televised on Pac-12 Network.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Les Gehrett
Sports editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today