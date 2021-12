The Oregon State men’s basketball game against Sacramento State is being rescheduled due to inclement weather that forced the cancellation of flights.

The game was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

It will now be played on Monday, Jan. 3 at Gill Coliseum and be televised on Pac-12 Network. The game time is TBD.

