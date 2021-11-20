OSU men's soccer: Award-winning Beavers host NCAA opener on Sunday

Redshirt senior Tyrone Mondi thinks the foundation for Oregon State’s successful men’s soccer season was established last year.

“We had a really good season last year. We were unfortunate to lose to Virginia Tech in the second round of the tournament,” Mondi said. “We knew from then that we had something special last season, we just needed to build on that. And I think coach believing in the players, I think that was a big piece of the puzzle.”

This week, Mondi was named the offensive player of the year in the Pac-12 Conference. Mondi led the Pac-12 in goals (8) and in points (21) as he finished the season with five assists. Oregon State’s Sofiane Djeffal was honored as the player of the year and Joran Gerbet was named freshman of the year. Fourth-year head coach Terry Boss was voted coach of the year.

Mondi and the top-seeded Beavers will host St. John’s at 6 p.m. Sunday at Lorenz Field in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Oregon State received a bye in the first round and the Red Storm advanced with a 1-0 victory over Princeton.

Mondi said the Pac-12 awards are recognition of the hard work the players put in this summer and are also a result of the team’s overall success.

“The team has helped me a lot this season, putting me in great position to score goals, to contribute. The award is a team award and without the help of my teammates I don’t think I could have scored as many goals as I did,” Mondi said.

In 2020, Oregon State finished 9-5 and placed third in the Pac-12. Mondi said this year’s team grew more confident as the wins piled up, even on the road.

“We had a really good game away at Stanford. We had a really good away record, which we lacked last season. I think getting results away from home instilled a little bit of confidence to say, ‘We can go on the road and play really difficult games,’” Mondi said.

The Beavers finished the regular season with a record of 12-2-3 (7-1-2 Pac-12) and won the Pac-12 championship. The team hasn’t played since Nov. 11, when the Beavers rallied for a dramatic draw with Washington to clinch the outright title.

The NCAA tournament bracket was announced Monday, but the Beavers had to wait until Thursday’s game between St. John’s and Princeton to learn its opening opponent. Mondi said it was challenging to spend the first few days of the week preparing for two different opponents.

During the regular season, the Red Storm (11-5-3, 5-3-2 Big East) lost 2-1 in overtime at Georgetown. The Hoyas went on to earn the No. 3 national seed in the NCAA tournament.

“We know that they have given Georgetown a run for their money,” Mondi said. “We’re looking at an opponent that is not easy to beat and we respect them. We know they’re a quality team that can put us under pressure.”

The Beavers will have the home field advantage on Sunday night. Mondi said that is important, both because St. John’s had to make a cross-country trip for the match and because Oregon State will get to play in front of its fans at Lorenz Field. Mondi said the atmosphere for the last home match against Washington was “electrifying.”

“You know the supporters are there to pick you up when it gets tough in the game. That little bit of a boost, that 12th man that comes along with it, plays a big role,” Mondi said. “We are grateful for that. We always try to inspire people. That’s what coach Boss always tells us, we’re not just playing football to play football, we play football to inspire people and to bring joy, put smiles on people’s faces.”

