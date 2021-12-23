 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Western Interlock
alert

OSU notebook: Djeffal, Mondi, Gerbet named to Best XI teams

  • Updated
  • 0
Gallery: Oregon State vs New Hampshire soccer 01

Oregon State senior midfielder Sofiane Djeffal has been named to the Top Drawer Soccer Best XI first team.

 Andy Cripe Mid-Valley Media

Oregon State's Sofiane Djeffal, Tyrone Mondi, and Joran Gerbet have been named to Top Drawer Soccer Best XI teams.

Djeffal landed on the First Team Best XI, while Mondi earned a spot on the second team. Gerbet was tabbed to the Freshman Best XI First Team. All three garnered United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region nods and First Team All-Pac-12 distinction this fall.

The trio also collected individual awards from the conference, with Djeffal nabbing Player of the Year recognition, Mondi earning Offensive Player of the Year accolades, and Gerbet garnering Freshman of the Year honors. Additionally, Mondi and Djeffal were named to the United Soccer Coaches First and Third All-America teams, respectively.

Baseball

Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham has announced 17 additions to the program's roster for the 2023 season.

The signees are:

  • Aidan Dougherty, INF/OF, Snoqualmie, Washington.
  • Brandon Forrester, INF, Sacramento, California
  • Tyler Gough (pronounced Goff), RHP, Perris, California.
  • Isaac Hill, RHP, Grants Pass.
  • Aiden Jimenez, RHP/INF, Elk Grove, California.
  • Nelson Keljo, LHP, Portland.
  • Ely Kennel, INF, Monmouth (Santiam Christian HS)
  • Jacob Krieg (pronounced like Craig), INF/OF, Antioch, California.
  • Rhett Larson, RHP, Forest Grove.
  • Dallas Macias, INF/OF, Parker, Colorado.
  • Gibson Marshall-Inman, RHP, Edmonds, Washington.
  • Logan Miller, RHP, Boise, Idaho.
  • Tyce Peterson, INF/OF, Kirkland, Washington.
  • Conor Pote, RHP/INF, Okotoks, Alberta, Canada
  • Canon Reeder, RHP/OF, Bend.
  • Easton Talt, UT, Everett, Washington.
  • Gavin Turley, OF, Chandler, Arizona.

People are also reading…

More Beaver sports coverage

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News