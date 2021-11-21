OSU volleyball: Goings reaches 1,000 career digs in loss to Cougars

Oregon State fell in three sets Sunday afternoon at No. 22 Washington State. Set scores were 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 for the Cougars in a Pac-12 Conference match played in Pullman, Washington.

During the match, OSU senior Maddie Goings hit the 1,000 career digs mark. She is the 17th player in program history to reach that milestone.

Lindsey Schell paced the offense with 10 kills and Kateryna Tkachenko had eight kills. Mychael Vernon and Goings each added seven kills. Grace Massey led the defense with a match-high 19 digs while Schell added two solo blocks. Izzi Szulczewski dished out a game-high 31 assists to go along with five digs and three kills.

Both teams had 34 assists, but OSU (4-24, 2-16 Pac-12) had the advantage in digs, 53-42. Washington State held a slight lead in kills, 39-38, but controlled the game with its aces, 8-0, and blocks, 14-8.

Oregon State will host Arizona State in a match at noon Wednesday and then close out the regular season with a match at 5 p.m. against Oregon. Prior to that match, the Beavers will honor seniors Goings, Massey and Schell.

