OSU women's basketball: Adams earns trust in her new home

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said before the season began that he had an abundance of players on the roster he considered capable of starting. Over the first 10 games of the season, Rueck has tried out a few different starting lineups as the team prepares for the opening of Pac-12 Conference play.

Freshman guard Greta Kampschroeder was added to that group early in the season and for the last two games, graduate transfer Téa Adams has started.

Kampschroeder and Adams bolster the team’s ball handling and playmaking options along with freshman point guard Talia von Oelhoffen. Those three guards have been joined in the starting group by forward Taya Corosdale and post Taylor Jones.

The Oregon State offense performed well in the two games in Hawaii. Rueck said Adams is a veteran guard — she spent four years at San Diego State and was a three-year starter — who is comfortable playing at a fast pace.

“She’s been playing Division I basketball for a while now, she understands what it takes. Her speed and her athleticism add a dimension to our team that is difficult to guard. She creates opportunities by drawing help, drawing defense. Obviously a capable shooter,” Rueck said.

Adams is a natural facilitator and had seven assists in the Beavers’ 79-49 win over Idaho and five assists in the 70-59 victory over Northern Iowa.

“We have weapons on every part of the floor. In my role, I’m trying to feed the posts, feed the wings, trying to get them the shots we need to win,” Adams said.

Adams said the most important aspect of being named a starter is that it shows the confidence Rueck has in her.

“It’s exciting for me that he trusts me enough to start the game off. I think that we have a lot of trust in Scott and his decisions. Whatever he says and the decision that he makes, we’re going to roll with it. We put our trust in him,” Adams said.

The Seattle native wasn’t sure she was going to have this opportunity to play a fifth season of college basketball. Along with the rest of collegiate sports, the Aztecs’ 2020-21 season was disrupted and shortened by the pandemic.

“It was unexpected. Last year with everything that happened, I wasn’t sure if the NCAA was going to grant us another year of eligibility. It was kind of up in the air if we were going to get our year back and I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” Adams said. “But when the opportunity presented itself … I feel like I should take this opportunity. Last year was cut short for me, we had a lot of games canceled. I kind of wanted a re-do.”

She wanted to experience playing in a different program and Oregon State gave her the opportunity to play in a winning program closer to her home. Getting to play a full Pac-12 Conference schedule was also enticing.

But leaving San Diego State also meant giving up the relationships and the security she had built within that program. At Oregon State, Adams would have to prove herself once again to a new group of coaches and teammates and she would only have one season to do it.

Adams said being a newcomer is a challenge but those within the program have made it much easier.

“My teammates have been awesome, the coaching staff has been awesome and we’ve — as a team and as a program — have had a lot of new aspects join and I think we’ve adapted well,” Adams said.

Oregon State players got a week off after the win over Northern Iowa on Dec. 19 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Several players took direct flights from Hawaii to their homes while a few players from the Pacific Northwest flew back to Oregon on the team flight and then drove to their destinations.

Everyone had a week off to celebrate the holiday with their families and friends before returning to the Oregon State campus for practice on Sunday, Dec. 26. The team was scheduled to return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at home against North Carolina Central, but that game had to be canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the visitors’ program.

The Beavers will open Pac-12 Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday at Gill Coliseum against Colorado.

