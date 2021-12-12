OSU women's basketball: Beavers fall at Villanova, 56-52

Oregon State fell to Villanova, 56-52, on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The No. 23 Beavers had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but a 3-pointer by Ellie Mack was off the mark. After a foul, the Wildcats made a free throw for the final four-point margin.

"Bottom line, they played a great game. We didn't play well enough to win. We didn't shoot the ball well, we didn't play with any energy in the first half. And so it was a disappointing performance, but one of those things you hope leads to success later," Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said in his postgame interview.

Oregon State started slowly, falling behind 10-2 midway through the first quarter. The Beavers finished the quarter on an 8-2 run and trailed 12-10 going into the second quarter.

The game was tied at halftime and the third quarter was a repeat of the first. The Wildcats (5-5) scored the first nine points after the break to take a 37-26 lead and went on to take a 48-41 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers cut the lead to a single point, 53-52, with just over a minute left to play on a 3-pointer by Mack, but could not regain the lead.

Turnovers once again hurt the Beavers as Oregon State committed 15 turnovers to just three for Villanova and the Wildcats had a 17-0 advantage in points off of turnovers. Neither team shot well on Sunday with the Beavers making 20 of 60 shots from the field (33.3%) and the Wildcats making 18 of 62 (29%).

One bright spot for the Beavers was the play of post Jelena Mitrovic, who came off the bench to lead the Beavers with 14 points and also grabbed 13 rebounds. Mack had 11 points and Taya Corosdale scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Kennedy Brown added six points and 12 rebounds.

The Beavers played without starting forward Taylor Jones, who is expected to return to the lineup soon.

Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist scored a game-high 28 points.

“We’ve got to hit a different gear. I’m looking, trying to find buttons to push, but we’ve got to grow up as competitors real quick,” Rueck said.

The Beavers (5-3) will be in action this weekend at the Maui Jim Maui Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii. Oregon State will play Idaho at 7 p.m. PST on Friday and Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. PST on Sunday.

The Beavers will return to Gill Coliseum to host North Carolina Central on Dec. 28.

