OSU women's basketball: Beavers gaining confidence after Pac-12 battles

Oregon State women’s basketball coach Scott Rueck has repeatedly talked about the importance of patience early in the season, saying it takes 10 to 12 games for a team to find its identity.

Because of cancellations, the Beavers didn’t play their 12th game of the season until Monday’s 69-66 overtime win over Colorado. The victory was clearly the team’s best game of the season and it came on the heels of what had been the squad’s best effort, a 55-53 loss to 7th-ranked Arizona the previous Friday night.

As their coach expected, the Beavers (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12) are ready to play at a high level as they enter the heart of their conference schedule. Oregon State plays at Washington (5-6, 0-3) at noon Sunday in a game that will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon State was scheduled to start the trip with a game Friday at Washington State, but that contest was postponed. Rueck said the team has become very good at handling these schedule disruptions.

“It’s very similar to what happened going into our Arizona game and I loved the way the team handled it. It’s a very mature group the way they approach competition and the leadership, they just keep their heads about them, which is what this demands,” Rueck said.

For Oregon State, coming off a nearly month-long layoff to resume play against Arizona wasn’t the ideal way to start the conference slate. Even though the Beavers lost a close contest to the Wildcats, Rueck said the team proved to itself that it could compete at this level.

“We went into it with apprehension, all of us, I think. Can we do this? It’s been a long time. Do we still have momentum? Our defense … kept us in that game and then just the way that we competed, and the way that everybody rose to the challenge throughout our roster was just so encouraging,” Rueck said.

After falling a couple plays short against Arizona, the Beavers made the plays they needed to make Monday against the Buffaloes. The win over No. 22 Colorado gave the Beavers their first conference victory and their first win over a ranked opponent. Multiple players hit key shots in the closing minutes of regulation and in the overtime to secure the win.

“I really liked the way we competed. And the growing pains, we still have a few. I mean we’re still in a learning curve of our season, we’re not executing perfectly, yet. But we’re executing pretty well under the circumstances,” Rueck said.

One concern for the team is the absence of forward Taylor Jones, who has missed the last two games. Rueck said Jones is continuing to work through a pain management issue and her return is uncertain at this time.

Fortunately for the Beavers, they have tremendous depth at forward and center. Kennedy Brown stepped back into a starting role and Jelena Mitrovic has played increasing minutes off the bench. Mitrovic made big plays on both ends of the court in the final minutes against Colorado as Brown was limited by foul trouble, an issue that also arose against Arizona.

Rueck said Mitrovic is simply getting the opportunity to demonstrate the kind of player her teammates and coaches know she is. But her minutes are often limited due to playing behind Jones and Brown, as well as the specific matchups with opponents. Most of Oregon State’s nonconfererence opponents do not have the posts to match up with the Beavers inside and instead rely on smaller lineups. Guarding smaller, quicker players out on the perimeter does not play to Mitrovic’s strengths.

“Jelena is such a good basketball player, so talented. It’s just finding her niches,” Rueck said, adding that once conference play began, the matchups were more favorable for Mitrovic. “You get into conference, teams tend to be a little more traditional, which is what she signed up for and why she’s here.”

After Sunday’s game in Seattle, the Beavers will return home to host USC and UCLA next weekend. Oregon State is looking for opportunities to reschedule one of its five postponed conference games. Fitting all of those games in before the Pac-12 tournament is going to be a challenge.

“We will do our best to make up whatever we need to make up and we’ll do whatever we have to do to get the number of games we need. I don’t see anything slowing us down from this point forward other than our opponents. And it seems like it's kind of working through every team, the pauses, and so this is Washington State’s turn. Unfortunately, it’s the weekend we’re playing them,” Rueck said.

