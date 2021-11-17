OSU women's basketball: Beavers hold off Cal Baptist 80-72

The Oregon State women's basketball team outscored visiting California Baptist 28-6 in the third quarter Wednesday night to erase a six-point halftime deficit.

The Beavers went on to an 80-72 victory over the defending Western Athletic Conference champion Lancers at Gill Coliseum.

“The Lancers are a heck of a team. There’s a reason they were 26-1 or whatever it was last year. They’re veteran, they’ve got their entire team back,” Rueck said. “This is probably the last game on their schedule that they’re not going to be favored to win.”

Oregon State was not sharp defensively in the first half, allowing California Baptist to take a 45-39 halftime lead. The Lancers did much of their damage from behind the arc in the opening half, making 9 of 19 3-point attempts.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck adjusted his lineup for the start of the second half, inserting post Kennedy Brown and guard Greta Kampschroeder. Both players contributed to the Beavers' third-quarter run at both ends of the floor.

“I thought we were so much more accurate. We’ve talked about Kennedy’s defense a lot. She’s as good a defensive post player as you’re going to find. Her positioning is excellent, her instincts, it’s just how she’s wired,” Rueck said.

For the game, Brown scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, made two assists and blocked a shot.

The freshman Kampschroeder scored all 13 of her points in the third quarter and played with energy defensively and on the glass. She had seven rebounds, three offensive, and had one steal. Rueck said he liked what he saw from Kampschroeder in the first half and she made the most of her time in the second half.

“Tonight it was neat to see that competitive juice and that confidence she has in herself come out when we needed it most. She hit some big shots,” Rueck said.

California Baptist made a push in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to 5 points with a minute left to play. Lancers point guard Ane Olaeta missed a layup which would have made it a 4-point game with 24 seconds left on the clock. The Lancers were then forced to foul to stop the clock and the Beavers made their free throws to secure the final margin.

Point guard Talia von Oelhoffen led the Beavers with 18 points. The Beavers also got a strong game inside from Taylor Jones who shot 7 for 10 from the field, scoring 17 points, and grabbing seven rebounds, four of them offensive.

“I think our guards did a really good job of swinging the ball and getting me the ball,” Jones said. “That comes from the guards being able to shoot. They sagged in and then once we started shooting they had to go out on the shooters, so it was good that I was getting those open shots.”

After struggling from deep in their opener against Loyola Marymount, the Beavers shot much better from beyond the arc against California Baptist, making 10 of 28 attempts (35.7%). Kampschroeder made three 3-pointers, von Oelhoffen and Noelle Mannen each made two, and Taya Corosdale, Ellie Mack, and Brown each hit one. Corosdale also had a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Beavers dominated on the glass, outrebounding the Lancers 49-25. Oregon State had 16 offensive rebounds and gave up just two offensive rebounds.

For California Baptist (1-1), forward Caitlyn Harper scored 23 points. Georgia Dale had 13 points and five assists and Olaeta had 11 points and seven assists.

Oregon State (2-0) will be back in action on Saturday hosting Cal State Bakersfield in a noon tipoff at Gill Coliseum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.