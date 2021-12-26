 Skip to main content
OSU women's basketball: Beavers' home game against NC Central is canceled

The Oregon State women’s basketball team’s contest against North Carolina Central has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Eagles’ program. The Beavers were slated to play NCCU Tuesday Dec. 28 at 6 p.m.

The Beavers are scheduled to open Pac-12 play on Dec. 31 when Colorado visits Gill Coliseum.

OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Sunday: Oregon State 70, Northern Iowa 59

Next: North Carolina Central at Oregon State, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28

