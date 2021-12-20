OSU women's basketball: Beavers ready to return home after December travels

After spending much of December on the road, the Oregon State women’s basketball team is finally home for the Christmas holiday.

The Beavers (7-3) wrapped up their trip to Hawaii on Sunday with a 70-59 victory over Northern Iowa at the Maui Jim Maui Classic in Lahaina. Oregon State served as the hosts for the event.

Coach Scott Rueck said the first half of Sunday’s game was an example of the kind of basketball this team can play when it is at its best.

“I loved our first half today. I thought we came out, I thought we executed at an extremely high level at both ends of the floor. I thought our defensive energy was excellent,” Rueck said. “We could have scored a lot more points is what it felt like for the shots we created. We missed some easy layups, got some great 3 looks that we missed. I told the team right there after the game that first half is a sign of who we are. From the beginning it was on.”

For the second game in a row, the Beavers started Téa Adams in the backcourt along with Talia von Oelhoffen and Greta Kampschroeder. Taya Corosdale and Taylor Jones started at forward and post, respectively.

Adams is a pass-first point guard who can help organize the offense.

“Tea Adams started us out with those two layups off the bat and we were off and running,” Rueck said.

The Panthers did not have the size to match up with the Beavers inside and mixed up their defenses with a couple of different zones in addition to playing man-to-man. Northern Iowa even tried to extend the zone pressure, but Oregon State handled that easily.

“We saw a couple of different looks defensively then we’ve seen this year. We haven’t seen an extended zone (like) they threw at us in that second quarter,” Rueck said. “It was good to see us settle in and execute much better in that fourth quarter against them.”

The Beavers led by 14 points at halftime but the Panthers made a push to cut the lead to seven in the fourth quarter. The Beavers responded with a 3-pointer by Kampschroeder and Northern Iowa was not able to make another run.

Kampschroeder made 3 of 4 attempts from beyond the arc and finished with 13 points. Von Oelhoffen had 14 points and six assists, five rebounds and two blocks. Jones also had 14 points to go with nine rebounds and Adams had four points and five assists.

Kampschroeder was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament and von Oelhoffen and Jones were named first-team all-tournament.

Karli Rucker led the Panthers (7-4) with 17 points.

This was the Beavers’ third road trip in December. The squad traveled to Florida for the Daytona Beach Invitational for neutral-site games against Michigan and Notre Dame. Oregon State then flew back to the East Coast for games against Monmouth and Villanova.

The team returned to Corvallis for about 24 hours before flying to Hawaii for this event. Now there is time for a break before the Beavers host North Carolina Central on Tuesday, Dec. 28, in their final game before starting Pac-12 Conference play. Oregon State will open its Pac-12 slate on New Year’s Eve with a home game against Colorado.

“(We’re) still looking to put a full 40 together. That’s coming, there’s no question, because conference is going to demand that. This team is very competitive and I know they’ll be ready for that,” Rueck said.

But first the team is ready for this short pause even if no one was in a hurry to leave the beautiful weather in Hawaii.

“I know everybody’s excited to see their families and, you know, a year ago that wasn’t possible for some,” Rueck said.

