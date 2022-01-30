OSU women's basketball: Beavers run to 72-58 victory over Bruins

The Oregon State women’s basketball team overcame the fatigue of playing their fourth Pac-12 Conference game in eight days on Sunday to pull away for a 72-58 victory over UCLA at Gill Coliseum.

The Beavers led all the way, but the Bruins did not go down easily. With just under 3 minutes remaining in the third quarter, UCLA had cut a 10-point halftime deficit to a single point. The Bruins (9-6, 4-3 Pac-12) made this run while Oregon State’s starting post, Kennedy Brown, was sidelined with four fouls.

Oregon State (11-5, 4-2) responded with an 8-2 run of their own that was capped by a 3-pointer by Talia von Oelhoffen.

In the fourth quarter, the Beavers kept up the pace, outscoring the Bruins 28-21 to clinch the victory.

“I loved our fourth quarter, the way we finished. Our transition game was excellent in the fourth quarter. I liked the way we ran the floor and so I thought we demonstrated a lot of toughness today and growth in finding a way to win” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck.

Coming off a 31-point effort Friday in the win over USC, von Oelhoffen scored 21 points on Sunday. She also had six assists, with several of those passes made on fast breaks in the second half.

Von Oelhoffen said UCLA was very aggressive on the offensive glass and Oregon State wanted to take advantage of that by pushing the ball as much as possible. The Beavers ended up with a 14-2 advantage in fast break points in the game.

“I came into the game wanting to push the pace. I thought we did a lot better job of that with USC, so just wanted to keep building on it. We knew they were down players, too, so we wanted to play fast. That was our goal coming in,” von Oelhoffen said.

Oregon State shot the ball well, especially from beyond the arc, where the Beavers were 8 of 19 (42%), and at the free-throw line, making 18 of 20 (90%). Ellie Mack made 5 of 6 field-goal attempts as she finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Taya Corosdale was 3 for 5 on 3-pointers as she finished with 18 points and five rebounds.

Corosdale played over 36 minutes, two days after playing 42 minutes in the overtime win over USC. The redshirt junior forward doesn’t mind being a workhorse for the team.

“If that’s what the team needs, that’s exactly what I’ll do,” Corosdale said.

Rueck said Corosdale showed as a freshman that she was capable of playing extended minutes.

“She’ll do whatever this team needs to find a way,” Rueck said. “She always has been able to power through fatigue and continue to produce.”

Brown was limited to 16 minutes of playing time, but had seven rebounds, three assists and a steal to go along with two points. Mitrovic was called on for almost 24 minutes of duty in the post, scoring seven points and grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds.

UCLA finished with 18 offensive rebounds, but Oregon State limited the Bruins to just 10 points off those second chances. Natalie Chou and Dominique Onu each scored 13 points to lead the team in scoring.

Oregon State will play at Arizona State at 5 p.m. Friday in a game which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.

Notes: UCLA played without Charisma Osborne and Jaelynn Penn on Sunday. Eight players took the floor for the Bruins, who forfeited their game Friday night at Oregon due to a shortage of healthy players. … Oregon State still has four postponed Pac-12 games to make up, including two home games and two road games. There are four weeks left in the regular season. … Attendance: 4,341.

