OSU women's basketball: Beavers shut down Huskies in road win

Oregon State’s defense led the way in a 47-41 victory over Washington on Sunday afternoon in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game.

The Beavers jumped out to the early lead and held a 25-19 advantage at the half. But the Huskies (5-7, 0-4) cut the deficit to two points entering the fourth quarter and took a 37-36 lead with 9 minutes left to play.

Oregon State (9-4, 2-1) responded with an 8-0 run to retake the lead for good.

“Give Washington credit — they kept battling, and they have a lot of competitors,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “I loved our focus and our defensive energy in the first quarter, and then we made the plays we needed to down the stretch. Our defense won the game for us today. We had a lot of people playing in their first Pac-12 road game, and it was great that we found a way to get a win.”

The Beavers’ 47 points scored are their fewest in a victory since their 43-40 win over Oregon in 2017. The 41 points allowed is their best defensive effort since holding BYU to 34 points in 2019.

Kennedy Brown led the Beavers with 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Taya Corosdale added 12 points and also grabbed eight boards with two blocked shots.

Point guard Téa Adams had a game-high six assists with just two turnovers. For the game, Oregon State committed 12 turnovers, below its season average of 15.6 turnovers per game.

Taking care of the ball helped the Beavers overcome a poor shooting day of their own. Oregon State made 19 of 57 field-goal attempts (33%). Washington was 18 of 58 from the floor (31%).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Washington's 6-foot-9 center Nancy Mulkey led the Huskies with 12 points to go along with six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Sunday’s game in Seattle is the only scheduled meeting between the Beavers and the Huskies this season.

Oregon State will return home to host USC on Friday and UCLA on Sunday. The Beavers have five postponed Pac-12 games remaining to make up.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.