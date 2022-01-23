 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OSU women's basketball: Beavers shut down Huskies in road win

  • 0
Beavers Sports Logo White

Oregon State’s defense led the way in a 47-41 victory over Washington on Sunday afternoon in a Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game.

The Beavers jumped out to the early lead and held a 25-19 advantage at the half. But the Huskies (5-7, 0-4) cut the deficit to two points entering the fourth quarter and took a 37-36 lead with 9 minutes left to play.

Oregon State (9-4, 2-1) responded with an 8-0 run to retake the lead for good.

“Give Washington credit — they kept battling, and they have a lot of competitors,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “I loved our focus and our defensive energy in the first quarter, and then we made the plays we needed to down the stretch. Our defense won the game for us today. We had a lot of people playing in their first Pac-12 road game, and it was great that we found a way to get a win.”

The Beavers’ 47 points scored are their fewest in a victory since their 43-40 win over Oregon in 2017. The 41 points allowed is their best defensive effort since holding BYU to 34 points in 2019.

People are also reading…

Kennedy Brown led the Beavers with 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots. Taya Corosdale added 12 points and also grabbed eight boards with two blocked shots.

Point guard Téa Adams had a game-high six assists with just two turnovers. For the game, Oregon State committed 12 turnovers, below its season average of 15.6 turnovers per game.

Taking care of the ball helped the Beavers overcome a poor shooting day of their own. Oregon State made 19 of 57 field-goal attempts (33%). Washington was 18 of 58 from the floor (31%).

Washington's 6-foot-9 center Nancy Mulkey led the Huskies with 12 points to go along with six rebounds and three blocked shots.

Sunday’s game in Seattle is the only scheduled meeting between the Beavers and the Huskies this season.

Oregon State will return home to host USC on Friday and UCLA on Sunday. The Beavers have five postponed Pac-12 games remaining to make up.

More Beaver sports coverage

Les Gehrett's memorable stories of 2021

This was a year of change for me as I started 2021 as the editor of the Lebanon Express before moving into a new role as the sports editor for the Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald. The one constant is the joy of meeting interesting people and having the opportunity to share their stories. 

A year of playing catch

A year of playing catch

  • Updated

The daily routine of playing catch with friends and family members took on a deeper meaning for South Albany's Jason Henkel.

No longer a walk-on

No longer a walk-on

  • Updated

Noelle Mannen is awarded a scholarship at Oregon State after starting out as a walk-on.

Djeffal's journey

Djeffal's journey

  • Updated

Oregon State midfielder Sofiane Djeffal capped a memorable career at Oregon State by being named the Pac-12 Conference player of the year.

OREGON STATE 47, WASHINGTON 41

OREGON STATE—Brown 6-16 1-2 13, Corosdale 4-7 2-2 12, Adams 1-6 1-2 3, Kampschroeder 1-3 0-0 3, von Oelhoffen 3-10 1-2 8, Mack 1-7 0-0 2, Mitrovic 3-5 0-0 6, Codding 0-2 0-0 0, Marotte 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 19-57 5-8 47

WASHINGTON—Schwartz 3-12 0-0 8, Van Dyke 2-8 0-0 4, Mulkey 6-10 0-1 12, Oliver 0-2 2-2 2, Peterson 2-10 0-0 4, Watkins 0-3 0-0 0, Rees 0-2 0-0 0, Noble 3-6 1-2 7, Whitfield 2-5 0-0 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 3-5 41

Oregon St.;19;6;11;11;—;47

Washington;11;8;15;7;—;41

3-Point Goals—Oregon St. 4-13 (Brown 0-1, Corosdale 2-2, Adams 0-1, Kampschroeder 1-1, von Oelhoffen 1-4, Mack 0-3, Mitrovic 0-1), Washington 2-10 (Schwartz 2-2, Van Dyke 0-2, Peterson 0-2, Watkins 0-2, Noble 0-1, Whitfield 0-1). Assists—Oregon St. 13 (Adams 6), Washington 11 (Mulkey 3, Schwartz 3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oregon St. 39 (Brown 8, Corosdale 8, Mack 8), Washington 37 (Van Dyke 8). Total Fouls—Oregon St. 9, Washington 11. Technical Fouls—None. A—1,350.

OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Sunday: Oregon State 47, Washington 41

Record: 9-4, 2-1 Pac-12 Conference

Next: USC at Oregon State, 7 p.m. Friday

TV: Pac-12 Networks

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News