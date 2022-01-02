OSU women's basketball: COVID outbreak delays start of Pac-12 play

This is a disappointing weekend for Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball. Just one of the six scheduled conference games was held on Friday night and only one of the six scheduled conference games on Sunday is still being played.

Among the postponements are Oregon State’s conference home games against Colorado and Utah. Along with the COVID-related cancellation of the Beavers’ final nonconference game against North Carolina Central, the team is now in the midst of what will be an almost three-week stretch between games. The Colorado and Utah games have not yet been rescheduled.

In each of these postponements and cancellations it has been Oregon State’s opponents that have had COVID issues with their programs.

“We’ve learned to be smart and somewhat cautious over the last year. Last year, we were hit pretty hard by it all. It was very disruptive for us, the different pauses that we had to endure,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck.

While the recent disruption is unfortunate, both Rueck and forward Taya Corosdale said the situation is much better than it was a year ago. Before last season, the Beaver saw almost their entire nonconference schedule wiped out. Oregon State played just two games before opening conference play.

That sort of schedule would have been especially difficult for this year’s team which has four brand-new players (Téa Adams, Emily Codding, Greta Kampschroeder and AJ Marotte), a freshman point guard who played half a season last year (Talia von Oelhoffen) and a player returning after missing a season due to injury (Kennedy Brown) playing major roles.

“Especially since we have such a newer team this year, I think having these games under our belt really helped us grow and just learn our weakness, our strengths and what we need to do going forward,” Corosdale said.

In particular, Corosdale said adding so many new players required a lot of focus on the defensive end and that work is finally starting to pay off.

“I know that was a little bit of a struggle our first couple games, but I think now we’ve got the groove of our defense and just the overall maturity and understanding that defense is really important and that it will eventually help us win games,” Corosdale said.

The Beavers (7-3) are currently scheduled to travel to the Bay Area for Pac-12 games at California (7 p.m. Friday) and Stanford (3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9).

The extended break comes just as Oregon State was playing its best basketball of the season. The Beavers put together a complete offensive and defensive effort in their last two games, victories over Idaho and Northern Iowa at the Hawaii tournament.

Rueck said the team arrived in Hawaii after the loss at Villanova and was extremely focused in practice.

“We had phenomenal practices. … They were so dialed. We knew that we needed to take a step forward in those two games and I loved the intensity that we played with,” Rueck said. “When a group is coming together it just takes a little bit to get on the same page, to truly understand what your role actually is and what this team needs from you. And I thought that happened over there.”

One issue that has plagued Oregon State early in the season was its poor shooting from beyond the arc. The Beavers made 53 of their 170 3-point attempts before the Hawaii trip (31%). In Hawaii, Oregon State shot much better, making 23 of 51 attempts from deep (45%).

Rueck thinks improved ball movement is responsible for much of that improvement.

“We really focused on moving the ball more quickly, going through reads more quickly, identifying and seeing things much faster. And that’s where great shots come from is that ball moving a little bit quicker,” Rueck said.

Both California and Stanford were able to play this weekend. The Golden Bears lost to Washington State, 69-42, on Friday night and the Cardinal are scheduled to play the Cougars on Sunday afternoon. Their availability brings optimism that the Beavers will be able to play their road games this weekend.

Corosdale said the team will continue to prepare as normal and will deal with any more schedule changes when they happen.

“We don’t really let it affect us,” Corosdale said of the COVID disruptions. “We just come in and work every day, when we can. Obviously, if there’s a bump in the road we’ll follow the protocols but I think that we’re staying really close together and the coaches are doing a really good job of just communicating.”

