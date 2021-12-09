OSU women's basketball: Road trip is a homecoming for Mack

This is homecoming weekend for Oregon State forward Ellie Mack.

The Beavers (4-2) will play Monmouth University on Friday in West Long Branch, New Jersey, and Villanova on Sunday in Philadelphia. Mack graduated from Conestoga High School which is located about 20 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

“Very excited. Been waiting a long time for this,” Mack said. “The plan is to go to my house in between the Monmouth and Villanova games. My parents have been cooking already, super excited, planning this for a while.”

After high school, Mack attended Bucknell, twice earning first-team All-Patriot League honors, and gaining recognition as the Patriot League player of the year in her final season.

She came to Oregon State for the 2020-21 season as a graduate transfer and received an extra year of eligibility during that pandemic season.

Mack said returning to Oregon State for a so-called “super senior” season was an easy decision.

“I love playing college basketball, obviously, this is my sixth year. You never get something like this again in your life, and so I figured why not take the opportunity to continue to play at the highest level,” Mack said.

That experience gives her a great perspective on No. 23 Oregon State’s progress after six games. She thinks the team still has work to do so the on-court chemistry is as good as the off-court relationships.

“In terms of off-the-court chemistry, this team is one of the best teams I've ever been a part of. And I think that on the court, we’re still trying to learn each other’s playing styles,” Mack said.

She thinks that is especially true on the defensive end, where the team’s multiple freshmen are still learning their responsibilities and the upperclassmen can become more connected in their communication and teamwork.

Her playing situation has changed since last year with the return of Kennedy Brown, the team’s 6-foot-6 defensive stopper. Brown missed all of last season due to injury and now Mack is playing alongside Brown instead of in place of her.

“I’m definitely trying to figure out what my role is this season with Kennedy being back. It’s awesome to have her, she’s been our best player, I think, so far,” Mack said. “It’s been great to share the court with her and so just trying to navigate that.”

Coach Scott Rueck knows these types of adjustments have to be made every year by every player on the roster. In his experience, it takes a team 11 or 12 games to fully develop an identity and continuity.

“There’s no shortcuts to that. I think you have to have experience and understand it. Veteran teammates can tell you what needs to happen and what’s coming and coaches can tell you what needs to happen and what’s coming. Sometimes that works and sometimes it takes experience to understand that,” Rueck said.

The Beavers have not played since their win over the University of the Pacific on Dec. 1. This short break from games has given the coaching staff the opportunity to devote more time in practice to fundamentals and the basics of their system.

In scouting Monmouth, Rueck sees a team who runs an offense that is similar to Oregon State's and is very sound defensively.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“They’ve (a) very disciplined defensive team. Their defensive numbers are excellent,” Rueck said. “Defensively, they really communicate well. It’s tough to crack them, actually. They protect the basket at a premium. They’re excellent at it. Great position defenders.”

But in the bigger picture, Rueck is more concerned about how his team is executing its game plan.

“We have to play our game, no matter who we’re playing against, every minute and that’s what I care about. That’s the number one thing. We need a great performance, from our effort, from our focus, for 40 minutes. And that’s what we’re looking for,” Rueck said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.