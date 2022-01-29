OSU women's basketball: Von Oelhoffen, Brown lead Beavers to OT victory

Talia von Oelhoffen scored 31 points Friday night to keep Oregon State in the game against USC.

That performance ultimately gave Kennedy Brown the opportunity to score the game-winning basket as time expired in Oregon State’s 63-61 victory over USC at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers (10-5, 3-2) needed every one of von Oelhoffen’s career-high points to stay in the game against a Trojans squad that played great defense throughout the Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game.

“Talia set the tone for us from the beginning. Came out ready to shoot the ball and score for us and playmake for us,” said Oregon State coach Scott Rueck.

Von Oelhoffen said USC’s interior defense made it difficult for Oregon State’s offense to get good looks at the rim, so she had to find other ways to attack. She said the team was unhappy with its play in Wednesday’s loss at Washington State and wanted to be more aggressive offensively against the Trojans.

“I just wanted to get our offense going and push the ball, whether that’s me scoring or creating for someone else,” von Oelhoffen said.

Von Oelhoffen came out hot, scoring 10 first-quarter points. But the Trojans shot the ball well in the quarter, making 10 of 17 from the field to take a 22-18 lead into the second quarter.

Neither team shot well in the second quarter as the Trojans (9-8, 2-5) outscored the Beavers 8-6 to take a 30-24 halftime lead.

USC built a 10-point lead late in the third quarter. Rueck said he told von Oelhoffen this might be a game where she would have to will the team to a victory.

“You’re going to have to make plays and create shots for us. And you can do it,” Rueck recalled telling his freshman point guard.

Von Oelhoffen scored 17 fourth-quarter points, but the Beavers still found themselves down by seven with 3 minutes left to play.

Steals on consecutive possessions by Ellie Mack and Brown helped Oregon State cut the lead to three points. A 3-pointer by von Oelhoffen tied the game, 55-55, with 1:17 left to play and that score held until the end of regulation.

“The second half was just a battle. They got control of the game, went up 10 and this team never quit,” Rueck said. “I loved the way that we closed, of course. I liked the intensity. We picked it up defensively, created some turnovers, gave ourselves some opportunities and hit big shots down the stretch. Got the stops we needed.”

Oregon State played for the final shot in the overtime period, taking the ball out of bounds following a timeout with 16 seconds left to play and the score tied, 61-61. The Beavers got the ball to Mack, whose jumper on the right baseline was blocked by USC forward Rayah Marshall.

Brown wrestled the ball away from Marshall just in time to score the winning basket.

“I just knew I needed to get the ball and get a shot up. I knew Ellie was going to get something and I saw it got tipped, so I went for the ball and went up strong,” Brown said.

In a performance that was reminiscent of Oregon State’s long line of stellar guards, von Oelhoffen made 10 of 21 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 10 3-pointers.

“To put 30 up in a Pac-12 game is a big deal. It’s not easy to do against a team that obviously plays great defense,” Rueck said.

Brown finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard AJ Marotte added seven points off the bench.

Marshall led USC with 17 points and added 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. Jordyn Jenkins had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Oregon State will host UCLA at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gill Coliseum. The game was originally set for a noon start.

Notes: The victory over USC was the 250th win of Rueck’s tenure at Oregon State. … The UCLA game will go ahead despite the Bruins forfeiting their scheduled game Friday night at Oregon. The cancellation of the game was not COVID-related. … The national anthem was sung by six-year-old Kinsley Murray. … Attendance was 4,336.

