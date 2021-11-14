 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
WRESTLING

OSU wrestling: Beavers fall to No. 2 Nittany Lions

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers Sports Logo White

Brandon Kaylor and Hunter Willits each picked up wins but the Oregon State wrestling team dropped a 32-7 decision to No. 2 Penn State Saturday in Manheim, Pennsylvania.

Kaylor won his 125-pound bout against Penn State’s Baylor Shunk, 16-9, to put the Beavers on the board first. 

Penn State picked up wins at 133, 141 and 149 to go up 9-3 before Willits scored a 19-6 major decision over the Nittany Lions’ Joey Blumer. 

Penn State won the last five bouts of the night to post the 32-7 victory.

Check out the new design for our website!

On Sunday, Devan Turner, Grant Willits, Cory Crooks, Hunter Willits, Mason Reiniche, Mateo Olmos and Jackson McKinney all went 2-1 at the Journeymen Wrestling/Defense Soap Collegiate Classic at Spooky Nook.

The event, which featured 13 teams, concluded the Beavers’ two-day trip to Pennsylvania. 

Turner won his first two matches at 133, both by 4-3 decisions over Army’s Mark Montgomery and Lehigh’s Malyke Hines. He was defeated 4-0 to end the day.

Grant Willits, at 141 pounds, also won his first two matches, both by decision. He opened with a 7-2 victory over Penn’s Carmen Ferrante, before downing Army’s Cody Shie, 8-6. Willits dropped a 12-7 bout to end his day.

People are also reading…

All three of Crooks’ bouts ended in decision. He dropped his first of the day at 149, but rebounded for a 6-3 win over Lehigh’s Manzona Bryant. He ended his day with a 5-3 win over teammate Lane Stigall.

Hunter Willits opened his morning at 157 with a 3-1 win over Bloomsburg’s Alex Carida, then picked up his second victory via a 5-2 decision over Markus Hartman from Army. Willits was edged 4-2 in his finale.

Reiniche won his first bout at 174, a 10-1 major decision over Michael Doggett from Harvard. Reiniche lost his second bout but ended his day with a 3-1 decision over Central Michigan’s Bret Fedewa.

Olmos, the reigning Pac-12 wrestler of the week, won 5-2 over Fedewa to open his day. He followed that with a 10-5 decision over Bloomsburg’s Tanner Culver. His day ended, however, via a major decision loss.

McKinney was a 9-2 (over Penn’s Connor Strong) and 4-1 winner (Long Island’s James Langan) over his first two bouts. He was narrowly edged by Penn State’s Donovan Ball, 3-2, in his final bout.

Oregon State is back in action Nov. 27 when the Beavers visit Iowa in Iowa City.

More Beavers sports coverage

#2 Penn State 32, Oregon State 7

125- #29 Brandon Kaylor (Oregon State) decision Baylor Shunk (Penn State), 16-9. OSU 3, PSU 0

133- #1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State) decision Jason Shaner (Oregon State), 8-3. OSU 3, PSU 3

141- #2 Nick Lee (Penn State) decision #10 Grant Willits (Oregon State), 11-4. PSU 6, OSU 3

149- Beau Bartlett (Penn State) decision #24 Cory Crooks (Oregon State), 1-0. PSU 9, OSU 3

157- #15 Hunter Willits (Oregon State) major decision Joey Blumer (Penn State), 19-6. PSU 9, OSU 7

165- Creighton Edsell (Penn State) decision Matthew Olguin (Oregon State), 7-3. PSU 12, OSU 7

174- #1 Carter Starocchi (Penn State) tech fall Mateo Olmos (Oregon State), 17-2. PSU 17, OSU 7

184- #1 Aaron Brooks (Penn State) fall Jackson McKinney (Oregon State), 1:03. PSU 23, OSU 7

197- #4 Max Dean (Penn State) major decision J.J. Dixon (Oregon State), 16-3. PSU 27, OSU 7

HWT- #5 Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) technical fall #24 Gary Traub (Oregon State), 16-0. PSU 32, OSU 7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Vikings' Dozier hospitalized due to breakthrough COVID-19 infection

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News