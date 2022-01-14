OSU wrestling: Beavers sweep dual meet at Gill Coliseum

Gary Traub needed every bit of fuel he could muster Friday night in his heavyweight match at Gill Coliseum.

The Oregon State redshirt senior needed extra time to fend off talented freshman Josiah Hill of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Traub found himself trailing, 6-4, late in the third period after a takedown by Hill.

But true to his nickname, “Gas Tank Gary” got the reversal in the closing seconds of regulation to force extra time. After a scoreless first and second overtime periods, Traub showed his resolve in the third overtime, scoring five points for an 11-6 victory.

The heavyweight matchup was one of the closest contests of the night as the Beavers came away with a 34-0 team victory over the visiting Trojans, sweeping all 10 matches.

The dual meet began with a contest at 157 pounds between Oregon State’s Hunter Willits and Little Rock’s Chase Tebbets. Willits started the Beavers off with a 7-2 victory. Matthew Olguin followed up with a 6-1 decision over Tyler Brennan at 165.

Little Rock appeared to earn its first victory of the night when the officials awarded a fall to Tristin Wills in his match against Oregon State’s Aaron Olmos at 174. But Oregon State coach Chris Pendleton challenged the ruling and after a video review the officials reversed their decision. Given a second life, Olmos came away with an 8-5 decision.

Trey Munoz defeated Tanner Mendoza by technical fall (25-10 at 6:09) at 184 pounds. This was Munoz’ first match at Gill Coliseum. At 197, Oregon State’s Ryan Reyez had a comfortable third-period lead before Little Rock’s Brooks Sacharczyk scored a flurry of points to tighten the score. Reyez ultimately finished with a 16-14 decision.

The Beavers dominated the lower weight classes with Brandon Kaylor (125) and Devan Turner (133) both recording major decisions. Grant Willits (141) took a 10-3 decision over Conner Ward and Corey Crooks (149) closed out the match with a 3-1 victory over Joseph Bianchi, who was recently named the Pac-12 Conference wrestler of the week.

Traub’s victory pushed his current winning streak to 13 matches and Kaylor’s win pushed his streak to nine wins in a row. Turner’s victory, the 78th of his collegiate career, was his eighth consecutive win.

The Beavers are back on the road next weekend, taking on Northern Colorado on Friday and Wyoming on Saturday.

