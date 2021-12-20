OSU wrestling: Beavers win team title at Reno Tournament of Champions

Five Oregon State wrestlers took individual titles on Sunday as the Beavers won the team championship Sunday at the Reno Tournament of Champions.

Brandon Kaylor (125 pounds), Devan Turner (133), Grant Willits (141), Trey Munoz (184) and Gary Traub (heavyweight) all won their weight classes. Oregon State had 174 points, two points above No. 2 Wyoming.

The individual title marked the second consecutive for Traub, who also won at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas earlier this month. Munoz won his individual title in his first appearance as a Beaver after transferring from Arizona State.

Matthew Olguin (165) took second, while Lane Stigall (149), Mason Reiniche (174) and Ryan Reyes (197) finished third. J.J. Dixon was fourth at 197, while Jackson McKinney finished fifth at 184 and Mateo Olmos sixth at 174. Isaiah Crosby, who wrestled unattached, finished second at 157 pounds.

Kaylor won four consecutive bouts by decision to win at 125, and is now 11-2 on the year. He has won seven consecutive matches. He is 9-1 in tournament appearances this season.

Turner went 6-0 in Reno, and ended his day with a win over No. 15 Chance Rich (Cal State Bakersfield), 7-3. Turner is 12-4 overall.

Willits, meanwhile, went 6-0 and picked up extra points in five of his six bouts, including three pins. He is 14-4 this year with five wins via fall.

Munoz battled to a 5-0 mark and also picked up three wins by extra points. He won two of those bouts by falls, and took the title with a 3-2 win over No. 17 Tate Samuelson of Wyoming.

Traub continued his hot streak and his 5-0 mark in Reno pushed him to 11 consecutive victories. His 3-1 win over Cal Poly’s Sam Aguilar not only gave him a win at heavyweight but also pushed the Beavers to the overall team title.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.