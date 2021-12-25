OSU wrestling: Turner grows into leadership role on and off the mat

Devan Turner earned his brief holiday vacation.

The Oregon State wrestler went 6-0 last Sunday at the Reno Tournament of Champions to win the 133-pound title. For his accomplishment, he was named the Pac-12 Conference Wrestler of the Week.

It was Turner’s best performance of the season and improved his record to 12-4. The tournament victory and Pac-12 honor provided a boost for the redshirt senior, who finds himself in an interesting situation this season. He is a team leader who is respected by everyone in the wrestling room, but he also faced a real challenge to hold on to his place as the Beavers’ top wrestler at 133 pounds.

Redshirt junior Jason Shaner is a talented competitor who transferred to Oregon State after a successful junior college career at Clackamas Community College. Oregon State coach Chris Pendleton said Shaner’s presence has forced Turner to have “a little bit more of a sense of urgency.”

“He had to be in a battle to get a spot,” Pendleton said.

Turner acknowledged the pressure from Shaner guarantees there are no days off.

“When somebody is threatening you for your job, you’re always going to work harder, you’re going to put in the effort, because you want to keep that job,” Turner said.

In some situations this competition could turn bitter and divide teammates who are each pursuing the same goal. Both Pendleton and Turner say that is not the case.

“The way that they train together and work with each other has been really inspiring,” Pendleton said.

Turner said he and Shaner have a very good relationship and “talk all the time” about their competition.

“We’re great friends. We challenge each other, we push each other to get better,” Turner said. “It’s good to have a person like him in the room that I can constantly grow and compete with.”

That Turner faces this level of competition from a teammate shows the depth Pendleton is building on the roster. Turner is a two-time Pac-12 Conference champion at 133 pounds (2020 and 2021) and has qualified for the NCAA championships three times.

Pendleton said Turner is not given to making speeches, but is an effective leader on the team because of the relationships he has built.

“His ability to connect with everybody on the team, freshmen to seniors, lightweights to upper weights. He does a very good job of behind the scenes mentoring,” Pendleton said. “He’s never going to be a really loud, rah-rah type of guy, but what he does behind the scenes … those things are invaluable.”

Turner has expanded his leadership efforts outside of the wrestling program. The Dixon, California, native has become heavily involved with the Black fraternities on campus as well as the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center.

Turner said coming from California, he felt like an outsider when he first arrived on the Oregon State campus. Those institutions helped him find his place.

“Moving to Oregon was a pretty big culture shock,” Turner said. “I wanted to find people that kind of looked like me and I could have a community with and stuff like that, and that’s where I went. A lot of doors opened once I found that community.”

Turner was not the only Oregon State wrestler to win his weight class at the Reno Tournament of Champions.

Brandon Kaylor (125), Grant Willits (141), Trey Munoz (184) and Gary Traub (heavyweight) also won their divisions. The Beavers also came away with the team points title.

“First time in over a decade that Oregon State has won that tournament,” Pendleton said.

The Beavers opened up the season with a three-way meet at home against Lehigh and Campbell on Nov. 6. Oregon State hasn’t competed at Gill Coliseum since. The Beavers will continue to be road warriors for the next couple of weeks, with meets at Utah Valley (Jan. 2), and against Pennsylvania and Drexel in Philadelphia on Jan. 9.

Oregon State will return home for a meet with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Jan. 14.

