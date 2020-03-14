Pac-12 cancels all spring sports events

Spring sports have officially been cancelled by the Pac-12 Conference, thus ending the academic year’s athletics season.

At a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group and Athletic Directors on Saturday morning, the conference made the decision to cancel all Pac-12 conference and nonconference sport competitions and Pac-12 championships through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, the conference said in a release.

“This decision follows both the Pac-12’s earlier decision to suspend all sports until further notice, and the decision by the NCAA to cancel the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 NCAA basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships,” the release stated.

In addition, the conference has made the decision to prohibit all organized team athletically-related activities until at least March 29, at which time it will revisit this decision.

