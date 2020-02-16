Pac-12 women: Ducks blow out USC

LOS ANGELES — Third-ranked Oregon completed a weekend sweep in Los Angeles, getting comfortable wins over seventh-ranked UCLA and USC to extend its 12-game winning streak.
The Ducks (24-2, 13-1) are atop the league standings by a game over No. 8 Stanford.
“We want to win a Pac-12 championship and we look at some of these games as elimination games,” Ducks coach Kelly Graves said. “We wanted to eliminate UCLA. There's one more team we've got to eliminate from this thing."
That would be Stanford, which hosts Oregon on Feb. 24.
The Ducks finished off their dominant weekend with a 93-67 women's basketball win on Sunday over USC. Erin Boley scored 25 points, Ruthy Hebard added 22 and Satou Sabally had 18 after the team's slow start.
The Ducks pulled away to lead by 28 points in the fourth after USC kept it close early in the game.
“We played a little bit like the December Ducks and not the January, February Ducks that we've been seeing,” Graves said, “but when we needed to put the hammer down we did."
Boley's points and her seven 3-pointers were both season highs. Hebard and Sabally had 10 rebounds each to help the Ducks control the boards, 38-23. Sabrina Ionescu had 13 assists to go with 12 points — her fewest points since 10 against UConn earlier this month.
“The perimeter players were open for 3s, so we took advantage of it,” Boley said. “We didn't come out to a great start. That's definitely something we need to work on, coming out and playing to our level and not playing to whoever our competition is.”
Hebard completed a big weekend, having notched 30 points and 17 rebounds in an 80-66 win against the Bruins.
Endyia Rogers led the Trojans (13-12, 5-9) with 21 points. Kayla Overbeck added 17 points and Alissa Pili had 14 points.
“It's definitely a learning experience,” said Rogers, a freshman who left briefly to get an ankle taped when USC got within 11 in the third.
The Ducks extended their lead to 20 points in the third, opening with an 8-0 spurt. After USC ran off nine in a row, the Ducks got two 3-pointers from Boley and another by Sabally to lead 68-50 going into the fourth.
“The difference in defending them than anybody else, they've got five kids that are 40 percent three-point shooters,” USC coach Mark Trakh said.
USC cut its deficit to three points early in the second on a basket by Overbeck. The Ducks answered with an 18-5 run, including eight points by Hebard who dominated inside and consecutive 3-pointers by Boley, to go up 38-24 — the Ducks' first double-digit lead of the game.
USC outscored Oregon 8-5 to go into halftime trailing 43-32. Both teams' shot-making improved significantly in the second, with each hitting at least 60% from the floor.
The Ducks missed their first five shots of the game while USC raced out to a seven-point lead. Ionescu scored back-to-back baskets in the first quarter for her only points of the first half when she had eight assists.
You have free articles remaining.
(8) STANFORD 69, COLORADO 66: Junior Kiana Williams hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds left, then stole the ball from Mya Hollingshed and sank a 40-footer at the buzzer to send eighth-ranked Stanford past the Buffaloes.
Williams, whose 29 points and seven 3-pointers were both career highs, looked as stunned as the Buffaloes and their fans as her teammates swarmed her and celebrated in a pile in front of their bench while the officials went to the monitors to confirm the basket was good.
The Buffaloes (15-10, 4-10) were on the verge of their first win over a Top 25 team since 2016, but they were held without a basket over the final 3:06 after taking a 64-59 lead and they missed four of six free throws in the final 26 seconds with a chance to ice it.
The Cardinal (23-3, 12-2) won their fifth straight game, and just like their 76-68 overtime win against Colorado three weeks ago, last-second heroics were necessary to escape the Buffaloes' upset bid.
(12) ARIZONA 72, WASHINGTON STATE 57: Pac-12 scoring leader Aari McDonald scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting to lead the Wildcats.
McDonald, a junior who came in averaging 20.5 points per game, has scored in double figures in 62 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the nation.
She scored 10 points in the opening quarter, closing the period with a 3-pointer for a 26-13 lead. The lead was still 13 at halftime and 15 after three quarters before an 11-2 run midway through the fourth quarter, including five points form McDonald, put Arizona State ahead by 24, 72-48, with 3:38 to go.
The Wildcats (21-4, 10-4) reached 10 conference wins for the first time since the 2010-11 season.
Sam Thomas added 18 points and six assists for Arizona, which swept the season series from the Cougars (11-15, 4-10).
(22) ARIZONA STATE 72, WASHINGTON 68: Reili Richardson scored 17 points and became Arizona State's all-time assists leader as the Sun Devils held off Washington.
Richardson's record-breaking assist came on a layup by Ja'tavia Tapley with just over four minutes left and Jayde Van Hyfte added ASU's final field goal with 3:28 to go. Amber Melgoza scored the Huskies' final eight points over the last minute to get Washington within two with 15 seconds left but Iris Mbulito made two free throws with 13 seconds left and a contested Melgoza layup attempt missed the mark.
Richardson, a senior, finished with six assists giving her 539 in her career, one more than Briann January (2006-09), a Sun Devils assistant coach and an 11-year WNBA veteran now with the Phoenix Mercury.
Tapley scored 13 points and Jamie Ruden 12 for ASU (18-8, 8-6), which swept the season series.
Melgoza scored 18 points and Darcy Rees and Missy Peterson 10 each for Washington (12-13, 3-11).
CALIFORNIA 88, Utah 74: The Golden Bears withstood a second-half comeback to close their road trip with a win over the Utes to split the season series.
Cal (10-15, 2-12) saw a 16-point lead disappear in the third quarter, but responded down the stretch to come away with its first win in Salt Lake City since 2014.
Four players scored in double-figures for the Golden Bears, led by a career-high 24 points from freshman guard Cailyn Crocker, who made her first collegiate start. Alaysia Styles added a career-high 19 points for the Bears while Jazlen Green (17 points) and Jaelyn Brown (10 points) also scored in double-figures.
Dru Gylten led Utah (12-13, 5-9) with 21 points.
Men