Prep girls basketball: Spartans to host holiday showcase

The Oregon School Activities Association hasn't crowned a state champion in 5A girls basketball since the 2019 season.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 5A state tournament was called off in progress and no tournament was held last winter. This lack of tournament experience was one reason Corvallis High coach Dan Miller organized this week's inaugural Spartan Holiday Showcase.

Miller said once the program was committed to taking part in a tournament it made sense to serve as the hosts.

"We're always traveling to Eugene or Medford or Coos Bay. I was like, you know, it would be nice to stay home for the holidays," Miller said. "Once we got commitments from some of the top teams, we thought 'Let's roll with this and see what we can do.'"

The event brings eight 5A squads to Corvallis for tournament games Monday through Wednesday. The field includes five teams ranked in the top 10 of the most recent coaches poll, including the top-ranked Spartans (5-0, 1-0 Mid-Willamette Conference).

Corvallis sits atop the rankings despite graduating three starters from last year's squad. They have returning starters Sevennah Van De Riet and Elka Prechel, both seniors, along with fellow senior contributors Sydney Conklin, Kylie Sullivan and Olivia Amoth.

The Spartans also have a strong sophomore class that includes Taylor Brasfield, Holland Jensen, Marlee Hammer and Layne Griffin.

"Layne Griffin ... started the year on JV and then has performed and played her way into getting some key minutes for us," Miller said.

Junior Ava Prechel is also an experienced returning player but she has been limited by injury early in the season.

Miller said the team is still growing and is fortunate to remain undefeated. In particular, their 44-42 win over Silverton last week went down to the wire.

"We're making the progress we hoped to make when we set out. We've been bit by some injury bugs, but I've been impressed with the girls, the next one steps up," Miller said. "Still a lot of room for improvement, a lot of things we have to fine-tune."

West Albany coach Shawn Stinson is looking forward for the opportunity to multiple games under tournament conditions. The No. 8 Bulldogs are 4-1 and their only loss was at No. 3 Ridgeview.

"It's huge for us," Stinson said of the tournament. "It will mirror that state tournament, I think."

Stinson said it is very important for players to experience the pressure of tournament play so they can gain confidence in their ability to execute under those conditions.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Bulldogs are led by senior wing Brooklyn Strandy who has already committed to play at Portland State. She is one of eight seniors on a veteran roster.

"It's a special group, a very special group," Stinson said.

Senior guards Lily Ruiz and Lyndsay Bailey provide the spark for West Albany's breakneck attack. Stinson said Bailey has great court vision and composure as she organizes the offense and Ruiz anchors the defense with her speed, intensity and anticipation.

The Bulldogs open the tournament Monday afternoon against Springfield. If the Bulldogs win, they will play the winner of the Wilsonville vs. Ridgeview contest.

The Spartans will play No. 6 Willamette Monday night. The winner will face the winner of the Pendleton vs. No 7 Crater contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.