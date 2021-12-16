Prep girls basketball: West Albany earns 64-40 win at South Albany

West Albany High went on a 26-8 run in the second quarter Thursday to take control of their cross-town matchup at South Albany.

The Bulldogs went on to claim a 64-40 victory in the Mid-Willamette Conference opener for both squads.

Bulldogs coach Shawn Stinson said his team played with more discipline in the second quarter after taking a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“We started off a little shaky, playing defense with our hands, got in some foul trouble. We went to zone to try to calm them down a little bit, try to get them to relax. The atmosphere, they get a little amped up for the game,” Stinson said. “We talked about just being ourselves, do what we do. Once we got our transition game going we got it figured out.”

Forward Brooklyn Strandy led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Lyndsay Bailey had 13 and Lily Ruiz scored 10 points.

Strandy, Bailey and Ruiz are part of a senior class which has eight players on the varsity roster. The Bulldogs (4-1) are off to a strong start and are ranked No. 8 in this week’s 5A coaches poll.

South Albany has just one senior on the roster, Jasmine Chapman, and she was not available for Thursday’s contest. Fourth-year head coach Craig Schofield started two juniors, two sophomores and a freshman against the Bulldogs.

Sophomore Ryleigh Parker led the RedHawks with 14 points and junior Karsen Angel had 10. The RedHawks made nine 3-pointers in the game, six of them in the second half.

“We’re young and we’re struggling to feel confident with what we’re doing in the offense. I was happy that they felt confident to shoot the ball,” Schofield said.

South Albany (1-3, 0-1 MWC) will play 6A Lincoln on Saturday in the Interstate Shootout at Lake Oswego High School. Schofield said this team is building for the future and playing a tough schedule is part of the long-term plan. The RedHawks are the only 5A team in their bracket at this event.

“We’re getting them a ton of experience and looking to improve throughout the season, building as much we can, pushing as hard as we can, knowing that we’re going to return those same five (starters) and most of our bench next year,” Schofield said.

West Albany is also playing in a holiday tournament next week. The Bulldogs will face Springfield on Monday in the first round of the Spartan Holiday Showcase in Corvallis.

West Albany 64, South Albany

West Albany 16 26 15 7 — 64

South Albany 10 8 9 13 — 40

West Albany: Strandy 16, Bailey 13, Ruiz 10, Kosmicki 8, Louber 7, Pulvers 6, Ylen 4, Stinson, Dow, Pope.

South Albany: Parker 14, Angel 10, Moss 8, Shumaker 3, Jacobs 3, DeYoung 2, Brazil, Filley, Cox.

3-pointers: West Albany 7 (Strandy 3, Bailey 2, Pulvers 2); South Albany 9 (Parker 3, Angel 2, Moss 2, Shumaker, Jacobs).

