Prep roundup: Corvallis girls down Tualatin

Corvallis High defeated Tualatin, 39-32, on Friday night in a nonconference girls basketball game.

Sevennah Van De Riet led the Spartans with 17 points. Elka Prechel and Taylor Brasfield each scored nine points and Holland Jensen had four. Marlee Hammer contributed six rebounds and four assists with no turnovers.

Corvallis (5-0, 1-0 MWC) will play Willamette at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the Spartan Holiday Showcase.

Boys basketball

Corvallis High fell to top-ranked Wilsonville Friday night at the Capitol City Classic, 60-41.

The Spartans were ranked sixth in this week's coaches poll.

The game was tied, 29-29, at halftime, but Corvallis committed eight turnovers in the third quarter as Wilsonville took control of the game.

"That is not the type of team you can give easy baskets to. But we also showed that we can play and compete with anyone out there tonight. It's not fun to lose a game, but I am really proud of what the guys demonstrated tonight," said Corvallis coach Ross Duerfeldt.

Corvallis was led by Kellen Sullivan with 20 points and Karsten Sullivan with 10. Nate Thompson (4 points), Trey Johnson (3), Tommy Wright (2) and Zach Robel (2) rounded out the scoring.

The Spartans (3-3, 0-1 MWC) will continue tournament play at 1 p.m. Monday at Willamette University against an opponent that haS not yet been determined.

La Salle Prep 79, West Albany 49

Michael Cale led the Bulldogs with 12 points and Jeffrey Hunt had 11 in the loss to La Salle Prep.

West Albany (0-4, 0-1 MWC) will play at Newberg at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

