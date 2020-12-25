Sports staff's favorite stories of 2020

Earlier this month, each reporter in our newsroom was tasked with putting together a collection of five of their favorite stories of 2020 for our online readers.

It was a fun project for most of us as it allowed us an opportunity to look back through a crazy time in which we had to change the way we thought about stories, as well as cover those stories.

For those of us in sports, it meant splitting time in news as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world and brought on new challenges for each and every person in our community and around the world.

While Kevin Hampton put his focus on the production of the daily paper, myself, sports editor Steve Gress, veteran sports reporter Jesse Sowa and relative newcomer Jarrid Denney plugged away at stories.

While it seemed like we might just be churning out copy, turns out we found ways to tell some compelling stories over the past year.

Here’s a quick look at each of our five favorites. You can read the full stories online and can get a link to those collections with the online version of this story at gazetttimes.com or democratherald.com.

Jesse Sowa