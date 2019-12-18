UO football: Ducks land top linebackers

Mario Cristobal and his staff were in the mood for high-fives on Wednesday morning.
Oregon made another splash during the early signing period by landing two five-star linebacker recruits — Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell — to headline the 2020 class.
So far 19 prospects have signed national letters-of-intent to play at Oregon with two other players verbally committed to the program.
The current crop is ranked 12th nationally by Rivals and 18th by 247Sports.
Flowe, the highest-ranked uncommitted recruit entering signing day, decided to fly with the Ducks instead of Alabama, Clemson, USC and a list of other traditional powers.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Flowe is the top overall prospect from California. Oregon signed Pac-12 defensive freshman of the year Kayvon Thibodeaux, California’s top 2019 prospect, a year ago.
Sewell is the younger brother of Outland Trophy winner Penei Sewell. He is the No. 2 prospect at his position nationally behind Flowe and the top-ranked prospect from Utah.
Oregon entered the early signing period, which runs through Friday, with 22 verbal commitments and a projected 2020 class ranked 12th by Rivals and 16th by 247Sports.
Quarterback Jay Butterfield — who committed to the Ducks last spring after the nation’s top overall prospect, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, announced his decision to join defending national champion Clemson’s No. 1-ranked class — plans to enroll at UO early to begin competing for Justin Herbert’s soon-to-be vacated spot this spring.
Butterfield is one of seven four-star prospects in the class and one of eight California imports, along with “athlete” Jaden Navarrette from Norco, Calif., and wide receiver Kris Hutson from Bellflower, Calif.
The Ducks, who had their College Football Playoff run end with a defeat at Sun Devil Stadium last month, lost a recruiting battle to Herm Edwards when four-star wide receiver Johnny Wilson flipped his commitment from Oregon to Arizona State.
Prentice Gill, an offensive analyst on Cristobal’s staff this season, was hired to an unspecified full-time position on Edwards’ staff on Dec. 2. Gill is expected to coach the Sun Devils’ wide receivers, a group that now includes the 6-6 Wilson.
Oregon already added USC transfer Devon Williams to a wide receiver group that returns Johnny Johnson, Jaylon Redd, Mycah Pittman, Bryan Addison and Josh Delgado.
Myles Slusher, a four-star safety from Broken Arrow, Okla., also de-committed from Oregon on Wednesday and signed with Arkansas.
The Ducks still signed three defensive backs — Luke Hill of Baltimore, Jared Greenfield of Harbor City, Calif., and Bennett Williams of San Mateo, Calif.
This story will be updated after Cristobal’s 2 p.m. press conference at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.