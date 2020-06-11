Summer day camps set to go

Corvallis also sent out two surveys to gauge community interest and concerns.

“The summer camp survey was sent directly to a focus group of parents to get an idea of how many parents would enroll in camp and whether virtual options were something of interest," Moore said. "Responses varied but the interest in (parks and recreation) offering something safe and fun was apparent.

“The broader survey was placed in park kiosks, on social media and emailed to community members. It is still running and we are hoping more people chime in with their thoughts, especially since restrictions have changed.”

The surveys received 1,300 responses, Moore said, with key concerns being “more outdoor options, more virtual classes, socially distanced sports and other activities along with some great ideas for new programs once the pandemic is over.”

Corvallis’ program starts Monday with an introduction to wilderness survival camp for kids aged 5 to 8. Camps continue at a wide range or locations up to the Labor Day weekend (see the information box for a link to the list of camps and how to register).