Summer day camps set to go

That old summer staple of day camp, although in a slightly new form, has survived the coronavirus.
Corvallis opens its summer program Monday and Albany begins its annual Camp Albany program July 6. But it wasn’t easy getting there.
“We are so thankful to be able to run Camp Albany this summer,” said Kim Lyddane, parks and recreation director for the city of Albany.
“It will be modified as we follow the guidelines but after months of kiddos being at home, we are so excited to get them back in our facilities and parks … even if it is physically distanced.”
Both Corvallis and Albany have lengthy guidelines on camp operations, with largely similar protocols and restrictions: small groups only, physical distancing, use of face coverings, hand washing, ramped up sanitation of shared spaces and facilities and limited field trips.
Lacey Moore, recreation coordinator for the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department, said that “uncertainty in the impact of COVID-19 locally and what phase of reopening we’d be in” were key challengers Corvallis programs faced.
Also a challenge was “adapting existing programs to support best practices per the state and local public health authority for each phase. Another factor was and is how many community members would actually enroll in programs once adapted and offered,” Moore said.
Corvallis also sent out two surveys to gauge community interest and concerns.
“The summer camp survey was sent directly to a focus group of parents to get an idea of how many parents would enroll in camp and whether virtual options were something of interest," Moore said. "Responses varied but the interest in (parks and recreation) offering something safe and fun was apparent.
“The broader survey was placed in park kiosks, on social media and emailed to community members. It is still running and we are hoping more people chime in with their thoughts, especially since restrictions have changed.”
The surveys received 1,300 responses, Moore said, with key concerns being “more outdoor options, more virtual classes, socially distanced sports and other activities along with some great ideas for new programs once the pandemic is over.”
Corvallis’ program starts Monday with an introduction to wilderness survival camp for kids aged 5 to 8. Camps continue at a wide range or locations up to the Labor Day weekend (see the information box for a link to the list of camps and how to register).
Camp Albany starts July 6, with little explorers (ages 4-6) at the Maple Lawn Preschool and the junior explorers (ages 7-11) at the Albany Senior Center. Week one of the program is on crafting and creating. Programs continue throughout the summer (see the information box for a link to the schedule).
Camp Albany is the lone offering run by Albany Parks and Recreation staffers, with Moore noting that “we do work with other contractors on sports camps and clinics. Our team is working with those contractors currently to see what can be brought to life and we will share that information on our website as soon as it is available.”
“In regards to challenges, we are keeping optimistic and seeing them as opportunities,” summed up Moore. “This summer is going to look different and our staff are going to have their hands full managing kids in the new format. Especially kids who have been cooped up for months and are so excited to get back with friends and connect. But that’s OK. We are happy to have those challenges.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
