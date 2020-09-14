Suspicious fires reported near Sweet Home and Brownsville

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of suspicious fires in rural areas near Sweet Home and Brownsville.

Beginning at 2:41 a.m. Monday, deputies and firefighters responded to eight small fires in the areas of Scott Mountain Road west of Sweet Home, Whiskey Butte Drive east of Sweet Home and Washburn Heights Drive outside of Brownsville. All the fires occurred within a two-hour period, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jim Yon said all the fires were quite small and were quickly extinguished.

A pickup truck described as a small white or silver Nissan Hardbody with a black canopy was seen in the area of one of the fires and deputies are trying to track it down, the news release said. Anyone with information about the fires or the pickup is asked to call 541-812-2260.

The sheriff stressed that authorities don’t know for sure who might have started the fires if they were indeed a case of arson.

“We don’t know who it is at this point,” Yon said.

“We know that the fires are suspicious and we’re looking into it. Anything more than that is pure rumor, and I’m not going to spread rumors.”

