Sweet Home moves to assist busineses

SWEET HOME – The Sweet Home City Council has approved measures to ease financial burdens on local businesses and the general public affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic through the Sweet Home Pandemic Response Plan.

City Manager Ray Towry said the council has declared a state of emergency, although as of Monday, there are no known COVID-19 cases in the community.

Businesses that have to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic rules, such as take-out or drive-through restaurant meals only implemented by the state, will be allowed to shut off their utility account so new monthly charges don’t accrue.

Also, the city will not charge shut off and reconnection fees.

“They will be paid for from our economic development funds,” Towry said.

The fee waiver is allowed only once, Towry said.

Residential customers may also request negotiation of payment plans or deferrals as well as a waiver of late, shut off turn on fees, Towry said. The transactions must be between the account holder and the city.

Businesses and residents can call 541-367-5128 for more information.