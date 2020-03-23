Sweet Home scholarship deadline extended

Sweet Home scholarship deadline extended

  • Updated

SWEET HOME – The Sweet Home Alumni Foundation Board of Directors has extended the deadline for scholarship applications by five weeks.

Sweet Home High School seniors now have until May 8 to submit their applications for the 2020-21 academic year.

President Greg Ego said the foundation will take necessary steps to ensure the foundation’s purpose is not frustrated by events unfolding as a result of COVID-19.

In keeping with the medical community’s recommendation of social distancing, graduating SHHS seniors can complete their application online at: http://sweethome.k12.or.us/media/2020/01/SHAF_Scholarship_ApplicationFillable-1.30.pdf. Applications should be mailed to be received on or before May 8, 2020 to: Sweet Home Alumni Foundation, Box 83, Sweet Home, OR 97386.

