What are the challenges of dancing with a robot?

Lisa Wells has partnered with the Oregon State University Robotics program in creating a dance with a 4-foot-tall robot named Pepper. The robot will converse and dance with Wells in “Ten Tiny Dances Corvallis,” set for two performances on Saturday, April 1, at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. Show times are 3 and 7 p.m.

Dancers face the challenge of performing on a stage that is 4 feet by 4 feet by 1.5 feet high. Director Mishele Mennett explains the “less is more” principle brings an intense focus to the contained dances. Created in 2002 in Portland by Mike Barber, “Ten Tiny Dances” continues to be produced by Barber, and others, with permission.

April is National Poetry Month, so the theme of the show is “Poetry.” Ballet, modern, contact improv, tap, jazz, traditional Hawaiian dance, and artificial intelligence dances will all use poems as inspiration.

The companion “Tiny Art Show” will offer miniature (4” x 4”) artworks for sale in the lobby. Proceeds of the event will benefit the Majestic Theatre.

Tickets are on sale for $13 and $15 at 541-738-7469 or www.majestic.org.