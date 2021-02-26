UO women's basketball: Ducks looking to gain momentum heading into March

When the season began, Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves said he had no idea if the Ducks would make it to this point of the season. It’s probably a thought that passed through the minds of many coaches.

The Ducks began by practicing with masks on to help limit as much as possible the spread of the novel coronavirus, and have done so ever since.

Oregon did have to shut things down for a week, missing games at Colorado and Utah in late January as well as a home game with Arizona State. They had a couple other games postponed due to issues with other teams.

But they have persevered and have a chance to play into March.

“I just credit our players … for just hanging with it and being flexible and taking each moment and each day as they come,” Graves said Wednesday. “It's not easy to have to come over each and every morning and get tested and then go back home and then come back for practice and then to not have class, to not have that interaction with other students, to basically stay with the team and nobody else, that's been difficult and it's been a grind.

"But I like where our headspace is right now. I really think our team is excited to see what we can do and how far we can go. I still think that the sky's the limit with this group.”