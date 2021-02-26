UO women's basketball: Ducks looking to gain momentum heading into March

When the season began, Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves said he had no idea if the Ducks would make it to this point of the season. It’s probably a thought that passed through the minds of many coaches.
The Ducks began by practicing with masks on to help limit as much as possible the spread of the novel coronavirus, and have done so ever since.
Oregon did have to shut things down for a week, missing games at Colorado and Utah in late January as well as a home game with Arizona State. They had a couple other games postponed due to issues with other teams.
But they have persevered and have a chance to play into March.
“I just credit our players … for just hanging with it and being flexible and taking each moment and each day as they come,” Graves said Wednesday. “It's not easy to have to come over each and every morning and get tested and then go back home and then come back for practice and then to not have class, to not have that interaction with other students, to basically stay with the team and nobody else, that's been difficult and it's been a grind.
"But I like where our headspace is right now. I really think our team is excited to see what we can do and how far we can go. I still think that the sky's the limit with this group.”
The No. 14 Ducks are 13-6 overall and 10-6 in Pac-12 play heading into their final regular-season game against Oregon State (8-6, 6-6) at home on Sunday.
Oregon has already locked up the No. 4 seed in the Pac-12 tournament, set for March 3-7 in Las Vegas. The Ducks’ six losses have come twice each against Stanford, Arizona and UCLA, the three teams ahead of them in the conference standings.
The Ducks won the first meeting against the Beavers back on Dec. 15 in Corvallis when they started fast and used a late run before halftime to take a 45-24 lead in an eventual 79-59 victory.
Oregon was 12 for 24 from beyond the 3-point line, including a 9-for-18 performance in the first half.
“We looked really good that night,” Graves said. “We shot the ball well. They came out in the zone, a 2-3 zone, and I think we hit eight or nine three-pointers in the first half and that just kind of set the tone. We built a big lead and then it kind of stayed the same the rest of the game.”
Graves expects a much more difficult time on Sunday.
“I tell you what, it's not going to be a 20-point game like it was the first time," he said. "This is going to be, I think, a real battle.”
The Ducks and Beavers meet with plenty on the line.
For Oregon State, a win Sunday would do wonders for their NCAA tournament resume. The Beavers have been hit hard by postponed games and a second straight road win against a top-10 team in the NET rankings would be huge.
While Oregon is assured a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament and are undoubtedly an NCAA tournament team for the fifth straight season, they want to carry some momentum heading into March.
“They're playing for something, they're on the bubble, they know that,” Graves said of Oregon State. “And we obviously want to win it, (get a) little momentum going to the tournament. I mean, I look at it (and) we're guaranteed three games left this season — Oregon State, at least one in our conference tournament and at least one in the NCAA tournament. That's it. So we want to make the most of this and we want to start playing better basketball similar to what we did on Sunday (a win at USC).”
Interestingly enough, Sunday could be the first of back-to-back games between the teams. While the Ducks will be the No. 4 seed, Oregon State and Colorado are both .500 heading into the final game of the season and tied for the No. 5 seed.
A Beavers win and the third installment of the rivalry could take place Wednesday morning in Las Vegas.
“So, you know, I don't want to play Oregon State any more than I have to,” Graves said. “That's how good they are. I can't give them more of a compliment than that.”