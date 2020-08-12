Warrior Nation: No swim coach hire yet but OSAA decision helps process

As many of our sports fans should know by now, the Oregon School Activities Association last week announced its plan for 2020-21 athletics. The winter sports will still be played during the same time frame but with shortened seasons. That includes swimming.
You might recall that Akari Seiner resigned after one season heading up the PHS swim program as she moved on to continue her education. The school district has been advertising the job but the uncertainty with what sports might look like this fall has created questions. That includes the ability to provide a somewhat accurate description of the job to applicants.
Athletic Director Tony Matta said Thursday that the process continues and there have been applicants for the position.
“Now that we know that ‘hey, this is when the season is going to be,’ we can start contacting those applicants and get some interviews in,” Matta said.
The OSAA’s plan shows winter sports taking place in January and February with the first allowed practice on Dec. 28.
Besides Seiner, the program’s assistant coach and pool director, Ludwig Avendano, also left the district. He reportedly took a similar job in the Portland area.
So, are there any applicants for the pool director job?
“I have no information on pool director,” Matta said. “Again, I think several of the applicants for the swim position are also applicants for the pool director. That’s a whole another issue because will the pool be able to open with the guidelines in place? As a place where people would come from outside and enter, what’s that potentially look like?”
Matta said a new set of guidelines were expected to come out this week and that may give the district a better idea of what reopening the pool may ultimately look like.
By the Numbers
138 — The number of days until basketball, wrestling and swimming practice can begin under the current 2020-21 plan for athletics as released by the OSAA.
6 — The number of football coaches at Philomath High since 2000: C.A. Rath (1997-2002), Steve Bennett (2003-04), Gerald McEldowney (2005-06), Troy Muir (2007-15), Rob Shader (2017) and Tony Matta (since 2018).
1 — The number of Philomath High wrestlers that won back-to-back championships. Kevin Sterba pulled it off in 1982 with the title at 148 pounds and followed up in 1983 by winning at 168 pounds.
In the Books
35 years ago — The Philomath quarterback can be excused if he falls a step short of Woody Bennett’s standards.
The last time Bennett was a head football coach, you see, his starting quarterback and offensive coordinator was Roger Staubach.
That’s when Bennett was a Marine captain and was coaching a military football team at Pensacola, Florida.
Staubach, the Heisman Trophy winner from Navy, was serving a four-year stint with Uncle Sam before moving on to an illustrious career with the Dallas Cowboys.
Bennett, 43, became the Philomath head coach this month after Gene Bales resigned to become defensive coordinator at Sunset High of Beaverton.
“I’m awful nervous. There’s a lot of work to do,” he said. “The talent’s there. Developing a winning attitude and helping the kids believe in themselves are the two things I have to do.”
(Editor’s note: Philomath High won the state title in Bennett's fourth season with a 13-0 record in 1988).
