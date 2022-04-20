 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Corvallis, OR

Right Now
44°
  • Humidity: 79%
  • Feels Like: 43°
  • Heat Index: 44°
  • Wind: 4 mph
  • Wind Chill: 43°
  • UV Index: 0 Low
  • Sunrise: 05:50:53 AM
  • Sunset: 08:28:56 PM
  • Dew Point: 38°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...


* WHAT...Low temperatures ranging between 32-36F will result in
frost formation.

* WHERE...The Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette
Valley, particularly along and west of Interstate 5.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is much less likely to occur on the
higher hills of the region and in the center of urban areas. The
probabilities of near freezing temperatures occurring are only
around 20-30% in Salem and Eugene proper, but considerably
higher between Veneta to Corvallis to Dallas to McMinnville.




PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
12 AM
43°
3%
12 AM
43°

Wind: W @ 3 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 81%

Wind Chill: 43°

Heat Index: 43°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 8 mi

1 AM
42°
3%
1 AM
42°

Wind: WSW @ 3 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 85%

Wind Chill: 40°

Heat Index: 42°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

2 AM
41°
3%
2 AM
41°

Wind: WSW @ 3 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 86%

Wind Chill: 39°

Heat Index: 41°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

3 AM
38°
3%
3 AM
38°

Wind: WSW @ 2 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 38°

Heat Index: 38°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

4 AM
37°
3%
4 AM
37°

Wind: WSW @ 2 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 92%

Wind Chill: 37°

Heat Index: 37°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

5 AM
36°
3%
5 AM
36°

Wind: SW @ 1 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 36°

Heat Index: 36°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

6 AM
36°
3%
6 AM
36°

Wind: SW @ 1 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 36°

Heat Index: 36°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

7 AM
39°
8%
7 AM
39°

Wind: SSW @ 1 mph

Precip: 8% Chance

Humidity: 91%

Wind Chill: 39°

Heat Index: 39°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

8 AM
42°
6%
8 AM
42°

Wind: S @ 1 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 42°

Heat Index: 42°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

9 AM
46°
4%
9 AM
46°

Wind: SSE @ 2 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 77%

Wind Chill: 46°

Heat Index: 46°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

10 AM
50°
2%
10 AM
50°

Wind: SSE @ 3 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 67%

Wind Chill: 49°

Heat Index: 50°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
53°
0%
11 AM
53°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 0% Chance

Humidity: 59%

Wind Chill: 52°

Heat Index: 53°

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

