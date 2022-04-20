Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures ranging between 32-36F will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley, particularly along and west of Interstate 5. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is much less likely to occur on the higher hills of the region and in the center of urban areas. The probabilities of near freezing temperatures occurring are only around 20-30% in Salem and Eugene proper, but considerably higher between Veneta to Corvallis to Dallas to McMinnville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&