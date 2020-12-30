Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 33F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Corvallis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Corvallis
