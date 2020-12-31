 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Corvallis

Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Corvallis

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Corvallis: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News