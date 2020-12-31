This evening in Corvallis: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Corvallis temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Corvallis
