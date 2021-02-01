Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis

Tonight's weather conditions in Corvallis: Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Corvallis area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on gazettetimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.