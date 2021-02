For the drive home in Corvallis: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Wednesday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit gazettetimes.com.