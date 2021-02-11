This evening's outlook for Corvallis: A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Corvallis area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Corvallis area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Stay in the know. Visit gazettetimes.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Corvallis
